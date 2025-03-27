Summary Amazon has signed a multi-year deal with EA to bring some of its games to Amazon Luna. The cloud gaming service is accessible to users with Fire TV Sticks and Fire TVs, and other devices.

Luna+ costs $10 per month, and includes access to a variety of different games, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Dead Space.

Amazon Luna is available in the US, Canada, Germany, France, and more. The service is expanding to more countries.

Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service doesn't get nearly as much attention compared to Xbox Cloud Gaming , but that might change soon.

Amazon has unveiled that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to bring some of EA's most popular games to its Luna cloud gaming service. Luna+ subscribers can now play EA games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Dead Space. More of EA's titles, including some of its popular EA Sports games, will be added to Luna "over the coming months. "

This means if you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick , you can now play these games without a console, thanks to Luna cloud gaming. You only need a wireless controller and a Luna+ subscription, which costs $10 monthly.

"Our teams are focused on building experiences that entertain and engage EA's massive online communities, and we're excited to partner with Amazon to make those games available to even more people," said David Tinson, EVP and chief experiences officer at EA, in a press release.

Amazon really wants Luna to succeed

Luna is expanding to more countries

If you've forgotten about Amazon Luna, you're not alone. The cloud streaming service first launched in the US in 2022, but it isn't available globally. It has expanded to more countries over time, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK. Now, Amazon has announced Luna is expanding to Sweden, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Amazon's multi-year deal with EA signals that it really wants Luna to grow, and that it's not giving up on cloud gaming just yet. Google famously shuttered its cloud gaming service, Google Stadia, in 2022. Microsoft has been pushing cloud gaming more recently as well, with its marketing push that anything can be an Xbox thanks to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service that comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you play games on the cloud through the Xbox app.

In 2023, Ubisoft partnered with Amazon to add its games to Luna through its Ubisoft+ subscription service. Users can also buy Ubisoft games directly through Luna. Amazon's deal with EA has a different approach. You can't buy the games, but they can be played if you have a Luna+ subscription. If you have an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Fire TV, Luna+ might be worth giving a try for a month to see if you like it. Luna+ is also accessible on Fire Tablets, PC, and Mac. You can also access Luna from select Samsung and LG smart TVs.