FindPeopleFaster helps you reconnect with loved ones, learn more about colleagues and avoid scams by online traders.

In the past, whenever you wanted to get someone's contact information or know more about them, Yellow Pages and people directories were the go-to options.

The good news is, the internet's growth has changed that and digitized the entire process to the point where you can now retrieve information on any US citizen with the click of a button on people search platforms.

But, with the proliferation of many of these platforms, how do you know which one is the most suitable to use?

This overview will uncover why FindPeopleFaster ranks as the best people finder today and how you can leverage its capabilities to reconnect with family, learn more about online merchants, and probe your neighbours' criminal histories.

What is FindPeopleFaster?

FindPeopleFaster is an easy-to-use people search website that empowers users to access publicly available information from reliable databases on people they're interested in.

This site is accessible for free from any internet-enabled device and lets you search for information using four primary filters;

People Search - using the first and last name of a person Phone Lookup - by entering their phone number Address Lookup - narrows down to the person’s home address, city, and state Email Lookup - utilizes someone’s email address to retrieve their data

The main distinguishing feature between FindPeopleFaster and similar websites is that users don't need to pay anything to start using it.

Additionally, FindPeopleFaster does not assume the role of a private investigator or consumer reporting agency, meaning you will only access legal and freely-accessible data on any person you search. This feature helps you steer clear of legal implications such as privacy breaches.

How does FindPeopleFaster's search engine work?

As mentioned in the previous section, there are four main ways to search for information on any person living in the US with FindPeopleFaster. These methods and the detailed breakdown of how to use them are as follows:

1. People search

The most straightforward way to look up information on any person is with their first and last name.

When you click on this option, FindPeopleFaster will reveal two fields for you to enter the person's name, and when you click on the search button, it will peruse through its synced databases and reveal matching results to your query.

Tap on the one most similar to the person you are looking for, and on a new page, you can dive into more information on them.

2. Phone lookup

The Phone Lookup tool is ideal for online shoppers looking to find out more about the merchants they are trading with. This tool is also great for freelancers because it lets them find out more about a possible client without alerting them.

Enter the phone number of the person or business you are looking up. Ensure you include any relevant codes to increase the accuracy of your results.

FindPeopleFaster only takes a few minutes to search the phone numbers in its database and any other connected servers from phone service providers to get information on who owns the number you are searching for and any public information available on them.

As with the first tool, click on the most relevant option from the matched results and dive in to discover more.

3. Address lookup

For people searching online for childhood friends, long lost family, or planning to move into a new neighborhood and hoping to get more information on the residents, the Address Lookup tool is an excellent option.

Just key in their home address, including the street number, city, and state, then click on the purple search button.

Once the search is complete, you will know who lives at the address you searched, the owner of the property in question, and the history of tenancy. This information gives you a better clue on how to relate with neighbors when you move to a new area as well as where to find your lost friends and family.

4. Email lookup

We live in the age of the internet, where every single person has a unique email address linked to them and their online accounts. FindPeopleFaster enables you to use this powerful Email Lookup tool to find people fast without any hassle.

Click on the Email Lookup option at the top of the screen and proceed to enter the email address of the person you are searching for.

Double-check to ensure that you’ve spelled everything correctly. Any slight variation in an email address will significantly hamper the results.

FindPeopleFaster will display a list of results that include the best-matching online accounts and other public information associated with the email address you searched. Proceed to click on the one that corresponds to the person you are looking for and find out more about them.

5. Background check

To help people stay vigilant, state agencies and law enforcement record and publicly release any information on an offender. FindPeopleFaster also has this innovative tool on its platform to help you refine your searches and get more intimate information on a person.

When you click on the Background Check option from the top of the homepage, the next screen will feature two fields to type in the person’s first and last name. Proceed to search, and the results that come up on your subject will include the following:

Contact information

Personal information records

Arrest records

Criminal records

Reasons why FindPeopleFaster is the best people finder

FindPeopleFaster has held its position as the leading people finder platform because of the following:

i) Fast search

Searches on FindPeopleFaster take less than five minutes to complete. You do not have to input your query and wait for days to get results on people. This feature makes sure that when you shop online, you can quickly check if a merchant is real and decide whether or not to do business with them.

ii) Free service

FindPeopleFaster does not charge any fees to use the platform, and you can expect to get thorough results on any search you conduct for free.

With FindPeopleFaster, you are not limited to only a name search which may fail to bring up accurate results. This website has up to six unique ways of searching for information on any person in the US.

iv) Accessible on all devices

You can visit the FindPeopleFaster website and search quickly from any internet-enabled device. This feature ensures that you can verify information while on the go.

v) Impressive layout

Forget about hard-to-navigate people finding platforms that stress you out. FindPeopleFaster prioritizes the user experience with its simple website design, making it ideal for use even for non-tech-savvy people.

How fast can FindPeopleFaster identify someone online?

To say that FindPeopleFaster is fast is an understatement of the true capabilities of this platform. This website makes searching easy and convenient with powerful web crawlers that query multiple public databases simultaneously.

Once you’ve decided which tool to use to search for a person, key in their information, and within minutes you will get a list of results. Click on the best match and dive further to get more information on the one you are searching for.

Most users say confidently that FindPeopleFaster allows them to identify someone online in less than five minutes. However, it is essential to note that while the website is powerful, fast, and impressive, the accuracy of the results will depend on how much information you can feed into it when conducting your search.

Wrapping up

FindPeopleFaster makes the process of locating loved ones and probing online sellers and neighbors an easy and satisfactory one.

Powered by the most sophisticated search engine and web crawlers, this platform will retrieve data on any US citizen within minutes. As a free service, it is the best people finder tool for people from all backgrounds.