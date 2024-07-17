Key Takeaways Purchase directly from manufacturers for faster shipping and payment plans.

Utilize carrier promotions for possible $0 down device offers.

Consider buying last year's model for similar features at a reduced price.

We’re all well aware of how costly a modern smartphone plan can be. Add in the cost of a new phone, and it's enough to make your wallet quiver in fear. With phone prices easily exceeding $1,200 these days, I’m always looking out for the best deal on a new device when looking to upgrade.

Thankfully, there are so many ways to approach the purchase of a new phone. You can purchase the device outright from manufacturers. Or go down the carrier or authorized retailer route and work a new smartphone into your wireless plan. Each method has advantages and disadvantages. It’s essential to also take into account whether you’re looking at the hottest device on the market. Over time, prices diminish, which means the longer you hold out, the better the deal on the device will be. The time of year is also an important factor. For instance, with Prime Day, you can find some device for $200 off or more.

So, whether you’re in the market for a Galaxy S24, an iPhone 15, or this year’s Pixel 8a, let’s look at how you can find the best deal possible.

Purchase direct from manufacturers

Manufacturers often expedite shipping and offer payment plans

If you want a straight-to-the-point, no-nonsense way of purchasing a new phone, buying from the manufacturer is the way to go. Whether it’s Apple, Samsung, Google, or another major phone provider, these companies are my first stop when looking for a deal on a phone. This is especially true when marquee promotions pop up. During many periods of the year, manufacturers will offer some pretty tantalizing deals.

The perks of going straight to the manufacturer mean you’ll be able to order the exact make and model that you’re looking for. Stock issues are also rare, so you can snag that color or storage option you’ve had your eye on. Of course, this means having to pay for the device outright. However, companies like Apple and Samsung support financing and payment plan options. In many cases, you can split the cost of your device across 24 months. Additionally, big manufacturers usually offer some sort of trade-in promotion, giving you upwards of $600 or more based on the model you’re trading in.

Leverage carrier promotions and phone plan deals

Carriers can offer independent promotions, providing sweet deals

Sifting through Verizon AT&T and other major carriers can often garner some pretty good deals. This method takes a bit more time and ultimately relies on whether you’re already a customer of the company offering the promotion. However, you can usually find a great deal at pivotal moments throughout the year. The primary perk of leveraging a carrier is that you can sometimes find a promotion to pay as little as $0 down for the device you’re looking for.

...Sometimes you can get a good deal on a new phone as well as earbuds or a smartwatch for free.

However, there are usually strings attached. Companies like Verizon and AT&T incorporate trade-ins into their promotion to drive down prices. They also usually incorporate APR installment plans. Many of the telecom deals also rely on being bundled with specific service plans. The more expensive the monthly plan, the better the upfront cost of the device may be. If you’re an eager customer, this method requires a lot more research. For instance, I’ll typically open up different tabs for each major carrier and cross-reference which one offers a better deal with the least hoops to jump through. The great thing is that some companies will bundle additional devices at a discount. For example, sometimes you can get a good deal on a new phone as well as earbuds or a smartwatch for free.

Purchasing a new device versus last year’s model

Weighing the latest and greatest versus saving some cash

It’s no surprise that the most recent phone model is going to fetch a high cost, especially soon after launch. That’s why I often ruminate over whether getting a slightly older device is better in the long run. The longer the smartphone is on the market, the lower the price becomes (in most cases). If the major features from the new phone are available on last year’s model, there may not be as much urgency to fork out extra cash. Of course, it’ll all come down to what is important to you.

The likelihood of finding a great deal on last year’s model is exceptionally high, especially after a successor hits the market. Manufacturers and retailers will want to move the remaining stock. Therefore, I’ve often found that deals will pop up nearly regularly. The issue with going with an older model means you may not be able to get your color or storage options. However, if you’re okay with making concessions on the latest features, you could walk away with an exceptional phone for roughly half its cost when it first hit the market.

Striking when the iron is hot

Knowing the best times of the year to search for deals is key

There are always great deals around holidays and special occasions. I often recommend holding out on purchasing of a new phone until a new batch of deals hits around an occasion on the calendar. This could be anything from Father’s Day, the Back-to-School period, or Memorial Day. Of course, you also have the more consumer-focused “events” throughout the year. There are countless phone deals spread across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. On top of that, Amazon Prime Day is another solid opportunity to score a deal. For instance, Prime Day sees substantial discounts on devices such as the OnePlus 12, Galaxy Fold 5, and Pixel 7a. Some devices can be upwards of $400 or more off the standard price on Amazon.

These deals are likely to be a bit more enticing to consumers. However, this may not help you in a pinch if you need a quick replacement at an inopportune time of the year. Instead, you may have to rely on the deals offered by the manufacturer or telecom provider at the time. Happy deal hunting.