Final brings some of its signature audio fidelity into the true wireless category with its new ZE8000 earbuds.

In audiophile circles, Final is a name that needs no introduction. The Japanese brand makes some of the most well-respected headphones in the business.

The ZE8000 are the brand's latest flagship true wireless earbuds, a more premium companion to the much-loved ZE3000 earbuds that were released last year.

They're priced at $349 / £299 / €329 and come complete with a unique design and plenty of high-end features.

The ZE8000 have an AirPods-style stem, but instead of hanging down from the ear, the stem extends upwards, too. It's an unusual choice, but it certainly makes them stand out from the crowd.

In addition, the ZE8000 buds are finished with Final's signature Shibo texture, which resembles the finish of a DSLR camera. We liked the look and feel when we tested the UX3000 headphones, and we're happy to see it used here, too.

Enough about the looks, though, Final products are all about sound quality, and the specs sound as promising as you'd hope.

The ZE8000 feature a new "F-Core for 8K sound" ultra-low distortion, ultra-lightweight driver with a large 13mm diaphragm.

This set-up uses an aluminium-magnesium dome, injection moulded onto a highly flexible silicone surround, with a floating mechanism used for the voice coils.

Final says this offers an impressively low total harmonic distortion, unique amongst true wireless earphone models.

This fancy driver is paired with class-AB amplifiers which are said to offer a great balance between sound quality and power efficiency.

Final

The ZE8000 have active noise cancellation, which Final claims to have developed in a way that will not degrade the sound quality at all.

In addition, there's an ambient mode for times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, as well as a voice passthrough mode and a wind-cut mode for outdoor use.

The battery life is a little less impressive, these buds will give you 5 hours of continuous music playback or up to 15 hours using the charging case.

The Final ZE8000 supports Qualcomm aptX Adaptive as well as Snapdragon Sound, which further enhances the audio performance, and, of course, the usual SBC and AAC codecs are supported, too.

If you're keen on picking up a set, they are available now from selected retailers in the UK, EU and US including Amazon, Selfridges, Harrods and Audio46.