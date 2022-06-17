Square Enix blew us away when it released Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2020, a gorgeous update to a game that has echoed through gaming history as one of its most revered stories.

It only ever tackled the first few sections of the original, mammoth title, though, so more instalments were always going to come. Now we know that there will be three in total, and the next is on its way - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Find out all the key details, right here.

During the blowout launch event for Summer Game Fest in 2023, Square Enix stole the show with a lengthy trailer for Rebirth, and it ended with news that the game will release in Early 2024.

We don't have more precise information than that, and this represents a small delay from the game's initial aim of Winter 2023, which perhaps makes sense given the summer release of Final Fantasy 16.

This all came after a few days of tidbits like the one below from the official Twitter account to let fans know that something was incoming.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailers

We had to wait quite a long time for more than just the first trailer for Rebirth, but when a second came it was bombastic - debuting at Summer Game Fest and featuring not just story moments but also plenty of gameplay.

There's a lot to take in there, not least because it's the first we've seen of the game since mid-2022. It has plenty of gameplay snippets both of battles and exploration, and it looks absolutely ravishing.

The first trailer for the game wasn't a hugely long one, and was quite ambiguous, featuring voiceover from Aerith discussing whether Cloud and his friends have any ability to change the future. We also hear from Cloud, discussing Sephiroth's nefarious plans.

We don't get to see any action or battle gameplay, although the footage of Cloud and Sephiroth walking through a landscape together does give the impression of being live rather than pre-rendered, suggesting the game will look mighty fine indeed.

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth platforms

The first part of Final Fantasy 7's remake trilogy came out on PS4 only before being upgraded and repackaged for the PS5 as the Intergrade edition featuring Yuffie.

Now, Rebirth is slated to come exclusively to Sony's PlayStation 5, confirming it as a fully next-gen title that will be able to make the most of the console's quick SSD and graphical might. We know that it'll come on two discs, too, so chunky is its size.

There's no indication that it will come to Xbox at any point, but we'd expect it to reach PC players too, since the first part has now come out on PC.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth story and gameplay

The first part of Square's remake of FF7 ended with an intriguing explosion of multiverse possibilities, and the suggestion that we might not have been playing a straight remake at all, but rather experiencing a different timeline.

Square Enix

This means that certain events that we've been assuming are set in stone (such as the famous fate awaiting Aerith) might not actually be as inevitable as we'd think.

That's a theme that the reveal of Rebirth picks up and runs with, albeit in a very brief trailer. We know that we'll be exploring beyond the bounds of Midgar since we left the megacity at the end of the last part.

It also looks like flashbacks are in store to clarify the relationship between Cloud and each of Zak and Sephiroth himself.

Square Enix

It's a safe bet that things won't change too drastically from the first game's systems, which offered up amazing real-time combat that provided a great twist on the turn-based history of the game.

That means you can expect more action-packed combat that lets you swap between characters on the fly or manage their abilities while you stick with Cloud, depending on how you like to play.