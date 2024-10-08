Key Takeaways Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is at its lowest price ever of $50, 29% off, making it a must-buy for fans.

Rebirth offers an open-world experience, new characters, and a gripping story that tugs at heartstrings.

At $50, this JRPG provides 40-100 hours of gameplay with meaningful content, making it worth the purchase.

Gamers can typically count on Prime Day for tons of amazing deals on the greatest games and hardware . Everything from tech to home essentials sees some of the biggest discounts of the year for Prime members , but 2024 is somewhat slim pickings for anyone looking to grab one of this year's many amazing titles. Thankfully one of the best JRPGs of the year, Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, is at its lowest price ever. Act fast to grab this title for 29% off, bringing the total cost to a mere $50.

Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy and is many critics' (myself included) game of the year. This deal isn't just for the base game, though. The Exclusive Amazon Edition includes a special Rebirth PS5 controller skin featuring Cloud and Sephiroth. Having played and completed the game closer to launch, I can safely recommend this game to anyone who is looking for a meaty JRPG to sink their teeth into. If you're a FF7 fan who somehow hasn't already picked this game up, there are no excuses now.

The exclusive controller skin won't interfere with your buttons or thumbsticks.

Why should you buy Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth?

An unrivaled level of quality and scale

Building off of the foundation of Final Fantasy 7: Remake, Rebirth opens the game up into massive open-world zones rather than constraining you to the slums of Midgar. Right from the start, you are free to explore giant, lush environments on foot or on the back of a Chocobo, taking on side quests, hunting for resources, and fighting monsters. Somehow, Square Enix managed to retain every bit of detail and quality in its characters and environments while vastly expanding the scope.

Rebirth will tug at your heartstrings on more than one occasion.

Rebirth also introduces a host of new party members you can control and customize in battle. Each character, from Cloud, Tifa, and Barret, to Red XIII and Cait Sith each has their own unique mechanics and styles that encourage experimentation to find the team you like best. Add in the addictive Materia system and you can create some impressive builds with a little creativity.

The real reason to buy Rebirth is in its story. After Remake broke the chains of the original, there are many questions left about how Rebirth will (or won't) further alter the timeline of events. I obviously won't spoil anything here, but Rebirth will tug at your heartstrings on more than one occasion. It takes full advantage of its length to give characters plenty of time to grow, develop relationships, and feel like a real group of friends learning to trust each other.

For just $50 you're getting a 40-hour experience at minimum and likely close to 100 if you want to do everything there is in Rebirth. And even if you're not a completionist, you might find yourself coming back because nothing feels tacked on or without a real reward waiting for you on the other side. All JRPG fans need to grab this deal before it vanishes.