We're oh-so-close to the holidays, and we're all scrambling to place the final orders, especially since we want to make sure the products will end up delivered with plenty of time to actually wrap them up. Thankfully, Best Buy is running yet another long-weekend sale and we have three days of impressive deals. Some of the items on our list have the best price we've ever seen for them, such as the Pixel Watch, but they're all impressive nonetheless.

Related Will your package arrive by Christmas? Every shipping deadline to know As you're shopping for the holidays, here are some deadlines to be aware of to avoid a mad-dash or disappointment.

Let's dive in and see what goodies Best Buy's big sale is hiding this time around.

Best smart TV deals at Best Buy

LG A2 OLED 48 inch $600 $1300 Save $700 The LG A2 smartTV is the perfect addition to your home this holiday season. Its lifelike picture quality and vibrant colors will transport you into your favorite movies and shows. With its advanced AI processor, you can sit back and enjoy the perfect picture with little to no adjustments necessary. The built-in access to popular streaming services will keep you entertained for hours, while the Magic Remote makes it easy to search for your favorite content. Plus, its sleek design is sure to impress your friends and family during holiday gatherings. $600 at Best Buy

TCL S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV 43 inch $200 $250 Save $50 The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up with your loved ones and indulge in some much-needed relaxation. That's exactly what this TCL model has to offer, enabling users to have a ton of fun watching Harry Potter for the millionth time in stunning resolution. With its numerous features designed to enhance your viewing experience, this TV is the perfect choice for anyone looking to have a wonderful time this holiday. add a touch of luxury to their home. $200 at Best Buy

Best tablet deals at Best Buy

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $60 $100 Save $40 With a lightning-fast processor and all-day battery life, the Amazon Fire HD 8 can stream your favorite shows, doomscroll social media, and play games for hours on end - all without missing a beat. And with Alexa at your beck and call, you can stay connected with friends and family, control your smart home, and even order pizza with just your voice. $60 at Best Buy

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 The Apple iPad 9th Gen features a stunning Retina display that adjusts to your surroundings for comfortable viewing. Plus, the tablet comes with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as a long-lasting battery life that can keep you playing around for up to 10 hours. This tablet has everything you need to stay connected and productive from dawn 'till dusk. $250 at Best Buy

Best deals on headphones and earbuds at Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 458BT $70 $200 Save $130 The Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones are perfect for anyone who loves to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks on the go. They're super comfortable and they have active noise-cancelling technology, so you can enjoy your favorite tracks without any interruptions. $70 at Best Buy

Best fitness tracker deals at Best Buy

Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the perfect gift choice for anyone looking to take control of their health and fitness, especially as we're all thinking of brand-new resolutions to make on New Year's Eve. With advanced sensors and AI technology, this watch provides accurate heart rate tracking, skin temperature monitoring, and stress management features. And with longer battery life than the previous version, the always-on display means you'll never miss a beat. $300 at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Instinct 2 is a great choice with its rugged design and water-resistant features. You won't have to worry about it getting damaged during your adventures, whether you're into rock climbing, swimming, or bungee jumping. Plus, the built-in sports apps and health monitoring features can help you achieve your fitness goals and understand your body better. With battery life that lasts up to 21 days, you won't have to worry about constantly charging it, either, which is fantastic when you're off the grid. $200 at Best Buy

Other great holiday deals at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) $1100 $1600 Save $500 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic choice for those who want a laptop for both work and play. With an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a dedicated GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, this laptop is perfect for gamers and content creators alike. Plus, it's lightweight, which means you can take it with you on your daily commute. $1100 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $500 $900 Save $400 The Roomba i7+ is probably one of the few vacuums that no one will mind getting as a gift this holiday season. That's mainly because it doesn't really need you to put in much effort to run it. Not only does it vacuum the floors, but it also empties the dust bag into the station, so you won't even need to do that part. $500 at Best Buy