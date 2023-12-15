Quick Links
We're oh-so-close to the holidays, and we're all scrambling to place the final orders, especially since we want to make sure the products will end up delivered with plenty of time to actually wrap them up. Thankfully, Best Buy is running yet another long-weekend sale and we have three days of impressive deals. Some of the items on our list have the best price we've ever seen for them, such as the Pixel Watch, but they're all impressive nonetheless.
Let's dive in and see what goodies Best Buy's big sale is hiding this time around.
Best smart TV deals at Best Buy
LG A2 OLED
48 inch
The LG A2 smartTV is the perfect addition to your home this holiday season. Its lifelike picture quality and vibrant colors will transport you into your favorite movies and shows. With its advanced AI processor, you can sit back and enjoy the perfect picture with little to no adjustments necessary. The built-in access to popular streaming services will keep you entertained for hours, while the Magic Remote makes it easy to search for your favorite content. Plus, its sleek design is sure to impress your friends and family during holiday gatherings.
TCL S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV
43 inch
The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up with your loved ones and indulge in some much-needed relaxation. That's exactly what this TCL model has to offer, enabling users to have a ton of fun watching Harry Potter for the millionth time in stunning resolution. With its numerous features designed to enhance your viewing experience, this TV is the perfect choice for anyone looking to have a wonderful time this holiday. add a touch of luxury to their home.
Samsung - 77” Class S89C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
77 inch$2000 $3600 Save $1600
SAMSUNG CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
85 inch$900 $1300 Save $400
Toshiba C350
75 inch$570 $800 Save $230
Insignia F20 Series
32 inch$100 $150 Save $50
LG UQ70 Series
65 inch$400 $600 Save $200
Best tablet deals at Best Buy
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022)
With a lightning-fast processor and all-day battery life, the Amazon Fire HD 8 can stream your favorite shows, doomscroll social media, and play games for hours on end - all without missing a beat. And with Alexa at your beck and call, you can stay connected with friends and family, control your smart home, and even order pizza with just your voice.
Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)
The Apple iPad 9th Gen features a stunning Retina display that adjusts to your surroundings for comfortable viewing. Plus, the tablet comes with a powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as a long-lasting battery life that can keep you playing around for up to 10 hours. This tablet has everything you need to stay connected and productive from dawn 'till dusk.
Apple iPad Mini (2021)$400 $500 Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$150 $230 Save $80
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi)$1100 $1600 Save $500
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32GB$100 $160 Save $60
Apple iPad 10$349 $449 Save $100
Best deals on headphones and earbuds at Best Buy
Sennheiser HD 458BT
The Sennheiser HD 458BT headphones are perfect for anyone who loves to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks on the go. They're super comfortable and they have active noise-cancelling technology, so you can enjoy your favorite tracks without any interruptions.
Google Pixel Buds Pro$120 $200 Save $80
SHOKZ OpenRun$100 $130 Save $30
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro$170 $230 Save $60
Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones$230 $350 Save $120
Beats Studio Pro$180 $350 Save $170
Best fitness tracker deals at Best Buy
Google Pixel Watch 2
The Google Pixel Watch 2 is the perfect gift choice for anyone looking to take control of their health and fitness, especially as we're all thinking of brand-new resolutions to make on New Year's Eve. With advanced sensors and AI technology, this watch provides accurate heart rate tracking, skin temperature monitoring, and stress management features. And with longer battery life than the previous version, the always-on display means you'll never miss a beat.
Garmin Instinct 2
The Garmin Instinct 2 is a great choice with its rugged design and water-resistant features. You won't have to worry about it getting damaged during your adventures, whether you're into rock climbing, swimming, or bungee jumping. Plus, the built-in sports apps and health monitoring features can help you achieve your fitness goals and understand your body better. With battery life that lasts up to 21 days, you won't have to worry about constantly charging it, either, which is fantastic when you're off the grid.
Apple Watch Series 9$329 $399 Save $70
Fitbit Versa 4$150 $200 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic$330 $400 Save $70
Google Pixel Watch$200 $280 Save $80
Fitbit Charge 6$130 $160 Save $30
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$199 $249 Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6$240 $300 Save $60
Other great holiday deals at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic choice for those who want a laptop for both work and play. With an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a dedicated GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, this laptop is perfect for gamers and content creators alike. Plus, it's lightweight, which means you can take it with you on your daily commute.
iRobot Roomba i7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
The Roomba i7+ is probably one of the few vacuums that no one will mind getting as a gift this holiday season. That's mainly because it doesn't really need you to put in much effort to run it. Not only does it vacuum the floors, but it also empties the dust bag into the station, so you won't even need to do that part.
Apple iPad 10
With a large and bright display that we absolutely adore, the iPad 10th-Gen features lightning-fast processing power, which can help you breeze through your daily tasks with ease. Whether you're using it for work, play, or a bit of both (including endlessly scrolling through Tik- Toks), the iPad's powerful features and long-lasting battery life ensure that it won't let you down.
Ecovacs Deebot T10+ Robot Vacuum & Mop$600 $950 Save $350
Ember Tumbler$160 $200 Save $40
Google Nest Thermostat$90 $130 Save $40
Amazon Echo Pop$18 $40 Save $22
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022)$899 $1099 Save $200
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i$350 $630 Save $280
Apple Mac mini (M2, 2023)$499 $599 Save $100
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)$40 $90 Save $50
Sonos Roam$149 $199 Save $50