Apple has officially taken the wraps off its next-generation iPhone operating system -- iOS 18. Unveiled at the tech giant's annual WWDC conference for 2024, a number of high-profile features have been implemented in this latest and greatest update to iOS.

Peeling back from the initial excitement and hype surrounding the announcement of iOS 18, it doesn't take long to trace the origins of many of the operating system's new features to a certain green-bubble competitor.

Indeed, here are 5 "new" features in iOS 18, in which Apple is drawing creative inspiration directly from within the world of Android.

1 Third-party and extensible quick settings

Control Center is adopting much-needed modularity

Control Center has been an integral part of the iOS experience ever since its launch back in iOS 7. It provides us with a useful suite of quick settings for adjusting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more while on the go. That being said, it's long lagged behind Android's implementation when it comes to customization and flexibility.

With iOS 18, Apple has opened up Control Center for developers to tap into, much in the same vein as how it works on Android. You can adjust the layout in a far more granular fashion than in prior versions of iOS, making the system arguably even more flexible than what's offered across most flavors of Android.

2 Home screen customization

The iPhone home screen, à la Android

Echoing the added flexibility brought on by the new Control Center, Apple has opened the floodgates when it comes to home screen customization. It now resembles something like that of your typical Android home screen, for both better and worse.

From smaller tweaks like letting you place your app icons anywhere on the screen, to more in-your-face additions like custom icon color palettes, the entire customization system looks and feels in concert with many of the best Android launchers out there.

3 Swappable lock screen controls

You can finally add a calculator shortcut to your lock screen

Those two ever-present shortcut icons on your iPhone's lock screen -- the flashlight and camera toggles -- can now finally be swapped out for other actions starting in iOS 18.

This is a feature that Google only recently added to the vanilla Android experience, but it's one that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been offering for many years at this point. Thankfully, Apple's implementation is full-featured, with a large selection of options and settings to pick from.

4 A locked and hidden apps section

Where was this when Face ID was first introduced?

iOS 18 unlocks a brand-new function that allows you to hide individual apps and securely lock them behind biometric authentication if you so choose.

The feature has obvious utility, and variants of it have existed across Android phones for a number of years. Most Android launchers allow you to simply hide apps you don't want to have cluttering up your screen, and more security-driven private folder functionalities exist as well.

A dedicated private space feature is yet another thing that Google itself is only now properly introducing to the broader Android ecosystem, and it's great to see Apple jump on board as well.

5 Support for RCS messaging

SMS isn't long for this world

We knew this one was coming, and it's decidedly not the result of Apple's graciousness. The gist of RCS technology is that it brings modern texting features -- including read receipts, typing indicators, and higher-quality multimedia -- to the masses, as a replacement for old-fashioned SMS texting.

Spearheaded by Google within its Google Messages platform, the vast majority of new Android phones come with support for RCS text messaging out of the box. With iOS 18, Apple is reluctantly adopting the modern texting standard, which will go a long way in bringing feature parity across both iOS and Android with respect to digital communications.