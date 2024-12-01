Key Takeaways There will be modern icons for a fresh look while maintaining distinct colors and rounded edges for better app differentiation.

Samsung's One UI user interface is known for its user-friendly design and innovative features, and the new One UI 7 update promises a more streamlined Galaxy phone experience, with various upgrades to the layout, animations, and other settings.

The company's goal for One UI 7 is to be simple, impactful, and emotive while retaining its signature look and functionality. So far, Samsung has not officially announced a beta release date, but leakers have put it between a few weeks and a few months away. In this article, I'll provide a breakdown of the possible new features to expect. Samsung teased some, while others are more speculative based on leaks and rumors.

1 Modern icons

A modern look to keep up with the times

Samsung / Pocket-lint

It's almost a given that One UI 7 will feature new icons for most Samsung apps. Apps like Samsung Internet, Calculator, Samsung Contacts, and My Files are destined for an aesthetic revamp first previewed in the new Galaxy Book update.

Samsung apps will maintain their distinct colors and rounded edges. However, they'll receive subtle updates and include more details and depth to make it easier to differentiate them from each other. The modern aesthetic is a welcome change and helps the interface remain fresh and exciting.

2 The redesigned camera app

A new layout for improved usability

SamMobile/Pocket-lint

Samsung's current Camera app has the mode selection at the bottom of the screen and all the other settings -- like the aspect ratio, timer, and flash -- located at the top. It works relatively well, although users with larger phones often need to adjust their grip to reach the top settings.

One UI 7 promises a revamped Camera app with all the settings on the bottom for easy one-handed use.

One UI 7 promises a revamped Camera app with all the settings on the bottom for easy one-handed use. The mode buttons for photos, videos, and more are expected to relocate below the shutter button to make way for the zoom settings, which will take its place. The control settings from the top will then move to the bottom, with a quick access button to reach them.

3 Video Object Eraser

A next-level AI tool to improve editing

The AI-based Object Eraser in One UI 6 is one of my go-to tools for taking lifestyle and product photos. It makes my life easier because I can easily edit out unwanted backgrounds and objects in my shots in seconds without needing to retake the shot or use complicated editing tools.

Rumors suggest that One UI will upgrade this feature to remove objects from videos. It's not certain whether this feature will be implemented in the beta version, but it could have profound effects on content creators when or if it finally drops.

4 Realigned search bar

A simple yet effective navigation improvement

Wala Bhai/Pocket-lint

One UI's philosophy is to go back to the basics to make the interface perfect for one-handed use. The realigned search bar in the app drawer is a simple change that will profoundly affect how you interact with your Galaxy phone.

It's currently located at the top of the menu, and I usually use my thumb or index finger of my second hand to open it. Things will be easier in One UI 7 because the search bar is moving to the bottom of the display, so you can find your apps and scroll faster using one hand.

5 Parental controls and app permissions

More protection for kids and parents

Toca Boca (Flickr)

Samsung's new update is expected to bring enhanced parental controls and more security features to prevent unauthorized content access. It's expected to introduce a locking system to restrict access to individual apps. One UI 7 will also reportedly include permission settings to restrict app purchases and downloads for kids without their parents' approval.

It will also be possible to restrict internet access for kids and block or approve sites to ensure they can only access age-appropriate content. Location tracking will be another new feature, allowing parents to keep track of their kids' whereabouts in real time.

6 Improved task changer

Fluid scrolling for faster multitasking

A new and improved task change is expected to appear on One UI 7. Swiping up on your home screen will display a list of your recently used apps. Each open window will be displayed with an overlapping stacked effect with a prominent icon at the top, making it easy to find what you're looking for and instantly switch between them. The background will also feature a blurred effect to highlight the apps in front of it and make it easier to focus on what you're doing.

7 Improved and parallel animations

A graphics refresh to improve speed and fluidity

Pocket-lint

Everybody loves a fun and fluid phone experience. One UI 7 is expected to add new transition and animation styles to various functions to make operation smoother and keep things feeling new. One of the biggest rumored changes is the parallel animations -- this feature will make operations seem faster because the second animation will begin before the first one stops.

Opening and closing windows and apps will also be faster and include fun effects. Other rumored improvements include a spring rebound effect on the pull-down animation, a bouncy effect on the unlock animation, and more.

8 Circle to Search: Homework help

Easily solve complicated math problems and equations

Sammobile/Pocket-lint

The Circle to Search feature has been updated on Google Pixel phones to help students do their homework. One UI 7 will probably bring this feature to Samsung's Galaxy lineup, making solving physics and math problems much easier.

The feature works by taking a screenshot of the problem or equation and providing instructions on how to find the answer. It can assist with complex formulas, graphs, and more but will display videos and other relevant information to solve them instead of merely displaying the correct answer.