Enhanced Android support is needed to allow users to fully access features exclusive to Apple devices with their AirPods.

AirPods 4 potential improvements include better sound quality, USB-C charging, increased water and dust resistance, Find My support for the charging case, and addressing the lack of ANC in the regular model.

When the iPhone 7 was released without an audio jack, Apple already had a plan for what to do with this new development. The company bet hard on the wireless earbuds market, to the dismay of wired headphone fans. This play certainly paid off in the long term, as today, if you think about the best wireless earbuds, AirPods are for sure one of the first models that come to mind.

Nowadays, Apple sells three different models of earbuds: AirPods 2, AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro Gen 2. That being said, all of them are a bit long in the tooth now and prime for an update, which is supposedly coming later this year.

According to a few reports and leaks, we should be expecting a brand-new headphones lineup from Apple, with all the models being replaced by something new. The AirPods Pro should be getting a 3rd gen update, while the AirPods 2 are supposedly going to be replaced by a lower-priced AirPods SE. That leaves AirPods 3 to be succeeded by AirPods 4 as the value proposition of the lineup.

So, with quite the challenging task of keeping the value proposition of the AirPods 3 alive, here are all the changes we'd like to see from the next generation of AirPods.

1 Bring ANC to standard AirPods

Noise cancellation is too common to be a 'Pro' exclusive

The AirPods 3 are a great option, but their MSRP of $169 is quite a steep asking price for a set of headphones without active noise-cancelling. The competition at this price point, and lower, is regularly equipped with both ANC and transparency modes, so the regular AirPods are quite lacking in this regard.

Apple's reasoning for this is the semi-open build of the AirPods 3, but devices such as Galaxy Buds Live or Sony LinkBuds S show that you can get a semi-open build and add ANC to it -- so it's time for Apple to try it out as well.

2 Enable Precision Finding

Why just a Pro 2 feature?

One of the great quality-of-life features that the AirPods Pro 2 brought to the table was enabling location not only on the AirPods themselves, but on their charging case as well. This, coupled with a built-in speaker, means it's much easier to use Find My to locate the case if you happen to lose it somewhere.

We're seen Find My make its way out of Apple products into smart devices and even the Ember Travel Mug 2+. It's high time Apple trickled this feature down to the regular AirPods 4. Losing your favorite earbuds really is a pain, so giving the owners of the new AirPods the ability to locate their case much easier would be a great move for Apple.

3 Make the USB-C charging switch

Follow the 'Lightning ditching' movement

Another welcome change that we're all waiting for with the AirPods 4 is finally the inclusion of the USB-C port for charging. As Apple continues to embark on its Lightning to USB-C port transition, this feature is more of an almost-certain change that's coming, as the AirPods Pro 2 are already available with USB-C, so it would be quite unusual if the next generation of regular AirPods still came with an outdated port. Plus, with the newest iPhone 15 line-up and second-gen AirPods Pro 2 already adopting USB-C ports, it's easier for users to simply use (and keep track of) just one charger for all Apple (or even Android) devices.

4 Better sound quality

Closer to 'Pro' refinements

While the AirPods Pro complements their incredible features with amazing sound quality, regular AirPods could use some refinements. They're serviceable, but you're buying them as part of an Apple ecosystem, not really as audiophile-grade audio gear.

Granted, the AirPods 3 made things much better than the AirPods 2, but because of their semi-open design, they still don't sound that balanced, with quite a big bass falloff.

We're hoping that the AirPods 4 will address some of the issues of the previous generations, and deliver not only deeper bass, but also a more balanced sound, more akin to the AirPods Pro line. With the amazing Adaptive Sound and Personalized Spatial Audio that the current gen already has, that would make AirPods 4 quite an audio powerhouse.

5 Time for water and dust-proofing

IP68 would be great

Right now, all the AirPods models are available with IPX4 water resistance. It means they should withstand accidental splashes of water, but there are no guarantees against dust and debris.

If the AirPods 4 were equipped with a better water and dust resistance rating, it would make them an ideal choice for your beach-going headphones. Making the m IP67 or IP68 water-resistant would go a long way in making them more versatile and letting you relax by the pool with your AirPods, without worrying about getting them wet.

6 Provide better Android support

To truly become a universal earbud

Finally, we arrive at a point that every AirPods list should end with: better support for Android devices. Of course, even now, you can use AirPods with your Android devices if you want, but you're missing out on a multitude of features that Apple is keeping as exclusive to Apple-branded devices.

These are features such as Spatial Audio, automatic ear detection or quick pairing, and even really simple things like checking the battery level of your earbuds and their charging case.

The company just intentionally chooses to worsen the quality of their earbuds on Android.

There are some workarounds that you can try out to get part of these features back, but it also means Apple could easily add them in as well. The company just intentionally chooses to worsen the quality of their earbuds on Android.

Making these features available on Android would not only be of great help to people who use both of these operating systems, but would also be welcoming to people who would just like to use AirPods with their Android devices for whatever reason.