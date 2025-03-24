Summary The FBI is warning users to avoid suspicious-looking online file transfer sites.

According to the government agency, some web-based file management services are actually fronts for malware and data-harvesting schemes.

The Bureau is advising victims to report instances of being scammed via the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

In a recent news briefing posted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) Denver Colorado field office, the government agency is urging internet users to be wary of fraudulent web-based file converter services.

"To conduct this scheme, cyber criminals across the globe are using any type of free document converter or downloader tool. This might be a website claiming to convert one type of file to another, such as a .doc file to a .pdf file. It might also claim to combine files, such as joining multiple .jpg files into one .pdf file. The suspect program might claim to be an MP3 or MP4 downloading tool," says FBI Denver.

In other words, some of those shady-looking file-converting websites that purport to make file format conversion a breeze are, in fact, as sketchy as their ad-infested interfaces and strange domain names might otherwise indicate.

The FBI notes that while many of these document converter sites do in fact perform their file format duties, some of them operate while scraping user data, stealing personal information, spreading malware , or infecting ransomware onto users' devices in the process.

Shady file converter sites are reportedly laced with malware

The FBI is sounding the alarm over fraudulent web-based file-converter services

In the FBI's official warning letter, the Bureau says that cyber criminals are using web-based file conversion sites as a front for several nefarious purposes. These free-to-use online tools potentially contain hidden malware that can give hackers remote access to a victim's computer, ransomware that locks personal files behind a paywall, and data scrapers that can steal baking information, passwords, and more.

It should be noted that not all online file-converting websites are malicious in nature, and that if you've used a web-based service of this kind in the past, it doesn't automatically mean that your data or personal files are compromised.

Unfortunately, it appears that deciphering the good from the bad when it comes to web-based converts is a Herculean task. With no official database or site audit services to rely on, it's anyone's guess as to which sites are fraudulent and which ones are genuine file management tools.

For the time being, I'd advise against using such sites for the most part, at least until more information can come to light on the issue. If you encounter a file transfer tool on the net that looks out of place, is filled with ads, popup banners, and tons of interface oddities, I'd steer clear altogether.

For as convenient as online file conversion sites undeniably are, there are other ways to go about file management that are less risky, and thankfully still easy to use. Excellent local app-based alternatives include:

HandBrake for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Permute 3 for macOS

WinFF for Windows

Video DownloadHelper (browser extension for Chrome, Firefox)

The FBI is urging anyone who believes they've been a victim of this fraudulent file transfer scheme to come forward and to report to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center. Scams can be reported by following this link, or by visiting www.ic3.gov.