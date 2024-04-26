Key Takeaways There are tons of apps and services available on modern smart TVs.

TVs have come a long way in recent years, both in terms of picture quality and in terms of the software they run. 'Smart' functionality -- a built-in internet connection and an operating sytem with apps -- quickly went from a luxury feature to an essential part of the flat panel experience.

TVs ship with one of a number of competing operating systems, including Android TV, webOS, Tizen, and Roku OS. Other options like Apple's tvOS or Google's Google TV platform are available via set-top boxes or dongle accessories.

Each OS comes with its own distinct user interface and ecosystem of apps. Thankfully, a good amount of streaming services and other TV software remains cross-platform, with app developers opting to support multiple ecosystems at a time. Here are five apps that I consider to be essential to the smart TV experience, and that I'd recommend to anyone.

1 YouTube

A smart TV without YouTube is like a fish out of water

YouTube

If I could only pick one single app to use on my smart TV, it would undoubtedly be YouTube. We all know the appeal here -- it's got a never-ending supply of videos, both from independent content creators and from major companies alike. Like so many others, I am deeply embedded in the Google ecosystem, which includes YouTube. As soon as I sign in, all of my playlists, history, and preferences are immediately brought over and synced via my account.

I don't recall there ever being a time in which I'd launched the YouTube app on my TV and not immediately had content to jump right into. Chances are, you can relate to this sentiment.

2 Tubi

It's free, it doesn't require an account, and did I mention that it's free?

Tubi

There are so many streaming services available today that it can be pretty overwhelming. Many offer both paid and free subscription tiers, but the fact of the matter is that monthly payments can add up quickly.

If you're a TV show or movie fan and are looking to downsize your digital subscription footprint, Tubi fits the bill. The media on offer is ad-supported, but there are tons of content to choose from, and you don't even need to create an account to get started.

3 Spotify

My go-to for music and podcast streaming

Spotify

As is the case with video streaming, there are a number of competing services available on the market when it comes to audio. Many offer both paid and free tiers to choose from, but my go-to is currently Spotify. There's nothing that I inherently prefer about Spotify over, say, Apple Music, but I'm familiar with the interface on offer and have been using the service for years.

If you have a soundbar or home theater setup connected to your TV, Spotify is an easy way to take advantage of your equipment.

The utility of streaming music, podcasts, or audiobooks via your TV might not seem immediately obvious. I personally find it useful for playing ambient tunes in the background, and it makes for a pretty great white noise setup. If you have a soundbar or home theater setup connected to your TV, Spotify is an easy way to take advantage of your equipment.

4 Steam Link

The one that lets you stream via Steam

Steam

If you're a gamer, and if you've invested in the Steam ecosystem to any degree, then the Steam Link app is a good one to have at the helm. It lets you stream your games directly from your gaming PC to your much larger TV screen.

The app isn't for everyone -- you may very well already have a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X or Nintendo Switch plugged into your TV. But if you're a gamer with dedicated PC hardware, Steam Link gives you some added flexibility to game from the comfort of your couch.

5 VLC

Retro is chic once again

VideoLAN

Sometimes, I just want to unplug from streaming services for a bit. The various algorithms and ads vying for my attention can feel like sensory overload. That's where VLC comes in -- it lets you play back your local media files, no internet connection required or other strings attached.

It might feel old-school, but that's sort of the point. It's nice to have an on-board media playback app that works with local files, and VLC is compatible with just about anything you could ever throw at it.