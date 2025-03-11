Summary iPads are versatile tools for productivity, made better with apps like Asana, AnyType, and Goodnotes 6.

The brilliance of Apple's iPad is that you can use it to do so many things, all while being able to easily bring it with you wherever you go. Whether you have an iPad Mini , a regular iPad, or an iPad Pro , Apple's tablets are ideal to carry with you for presentations, work trips, or even to lay in bed with and watch YouTube. The brilliant Liquid Retina display (or OLED screen if you're using the iPad Pro) makes the colors on anything you're consuming pop and the interactive touchscreen allows for precise movements.

This is why iPads can be a key tool for a wide variety of tasks. I've used iPads for both personal and professional purposes and have found that there are certain apps that help keep me on track and organized.

The Apple Pencil also opens up additional functionality on your iPad, including allowing you to use it as a note-taking device. It doesn't have to be work-related either, as keeping a family's schedule together can be just as hard. Below are some of my favorite productivity-focused iPad apps.

5 Asana

Keep all of your tasks organized

Asana is a platform built for project management. Projects can often be in different stages and in some cases, it can be difficult to know exactly where they stand. With Asana, you can move a project from the infancy stages to completion all on one card. You can also break the assignment down into individual tasks, making it easy for a manager to follow along with the progress of a project.

If you don't want to use this simple interface for business, it also works great for home projects as well. Monthly tasks like budgeting, bills, and goals, as well as daily tasks like chores, schedules, and more, can all be tracked easily in Asana. Asana can also send you daily reminders and push notifications to your iPad for tasks you need to complete to make sure you're on top of them.

4 Anytype

Secure and encrypted for your protection

There are plenty of times throughout the day when you have an idea and don't remember it in time to jot it down. With Anytype on the iPad, that's no longer an issue. Anytype allows you to quickly jot down notes and ideas. The best part about Anytype is that it features end-to-end encryption and ensures your notes are private. Your notes can also be made accessible when you're offline, allowing you to flesh them out when you don't have an internet connection.

But that's not all Anytype can do. Anytype can also to all of your other devices and allow you to stay up-to-date on all of your things as you're on the move. You can keep notes, bookmarks, documents, tabs, tasks, and more on a customizable home screen. This safeguards all the info that you might need to bring with you.

3 Goodnotes 6

Jot down notes with the Apple Pencil

Pocket-lint / Goodnotes

If you're someone who is used to bringing multiple paper notebooks to meetings, simplify your life with an iPad and Goodnotes 6. Goodnotes 6 can work with or without an Apple Pencil, but having an Apple Pencil makes it much easier to take precise notes. You can combine handwritten notes with text on the same page, filling out your notes in a more organized manner. You can even record audio notes and then sync them with your writing, making this an ideal app to use when you're setting up a presentation.