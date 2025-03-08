Summary Pluto TV offers 250+ live-streaming channels, covering news, sports, reality TV, and more.

Favorite channels include Flicks of Fury, Star Trek, Stories by AMC, and Britbox Mysteries.

Classic TV sitcoms, game shows, mysteries, and epsiodes of Bob Ross are also available.

Pluto TV is one of the best free, ad-supported streaming services on the market. Much like its competitor, Tubi, the service features a broad range of TV and movie content, all available without a subscription. What sets Pluto apart, though, is its focus on its so-called Live TV offerings, which include hundreds of live-streaming channels.

Live-streaming channels are nothing new, and even Tubi has them, but no service has as many available as Pluto TV, covering everything from news, to food, to sports, to reality TV, to soap operas, classic TV shows, documentaries, movies, and more. The amount of content on Pluto TV can sometimes feel downright overwhelming.

Channels on Pluto TV are divided into several sections: Movies, Entertainment, News and Opinion, Crime, Reality, Game Shows, Daytime TV, Comedy, Classic TV, Home, Food, Lifestyle and Culture, Sports, Gaming and Anime, Music, Kids, Local News, and En español.

Pluto TV number of users 80 million notable shows The Andy Griffith Show (1960), Sanford and Son, The Twilight Zone, Charmed notable movies Top Gun, Trading Places, Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels Expand See at Pluto TV

To help sort through it all, here's a list of the best Pluto TV streaming channels you should check out.

Related Pluto TV's latest free weekend binge has me reaching for my Stetson Yellowstone, the hit western show starring Kevin Costner, is available to watch for free on Pluto TV this weekend.

1 Flicks of Fury

The home of Kung Fu classics

Pluto TV

Few movie genres are as purely pleasurable as the classic Kung Fu movie, and Pluto TV amazingly has a whole channel devoted to them. Flicks of Fury brings to the screen a 24/7 stream of the best in Hong Kong action, with film series spotlighting Jackie Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and many more stars of the genre. Fans of the Kill Bill movies can see the films that inspired director Quentin Tarantino's martial arts epic. From the period-set classics of the '70s, to stylish action hits like Police Story and Yes, Madam!, the Flicks of Fury channel has it all.

Related How to use Idle Mode on Pluto TV Pause and pick up where you left off with this feature.

Fans of the Kill Bill movies can see the films that inspired director Quentin Tarantino's martial arts epic.

2 Star Trek

The Trekker's dream channel

Pluto TV

For the Star Trek fan out there, Pluto has the perfect channel. In the entertainment section, there's a channel very simply called Star Trek, and it features exactly what the name implies: a constant stream of Star Trek TV shows and movies from across the history of the franchise.

The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager -- it's all there. In fact, there's so much Star Trek content that Pluto actually launched a second channel called More Star Trek, just to give fans even more to watch when the mood feels right from a journey into the final frontier.

Related Revry is launching a free channel on Pluto TV Pluto TV is adding a FAST channel from Revry to its lineup of free streaming channels.

3 Stories by AMC

The place to go for the best of cable

AMC / Pluto TV

AMC made a name for itself in the late 2000s and 2010s as the home of smart, entertaining cable dramas, and now they've found a home on Pluto TV with the Stories by AMC channel. Fans can tune into streams of shows like Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead , Halt and Catch Fire, Making of the Mob, Low Winter Sun, Comic Book Men, and a lot more. And for people looking for nothing but The Walking Dead, Pluto actually has a separate channel devoted entirely to the hit zombie thriller franchise.

Related What is your favorite Pluto TV channel? One of the big reasons why Pluto TV remains a popular free TV offering is its diverse lineup of channel offerings. From live sports to classic comedies the service seems to have a live streaming channel for everyone. Recently, the service added a new channel that streams fan favorite episodes of sci-fi classic The Twilight Zone 24/7. You can read more about this new addition at the link, and when you're done we'd love to know, which Pluto TV channel is your favorite?

4 Britbox Mysteries

The best in British whodunnits