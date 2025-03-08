Summary Apple frequently updates flagship products, leading to the need for new accessories or upgrades.

Keeping up with Apple's designs can be a struggle. Not only does Apple come out with new iterations of their flagship products every year to every few years, but sometimes they make changes to their designs, too. If you think the next iPhone is better than the previous one, then you can upgrade immediately. If you are inclined to get a new Mac when it comes out, you may ditch your previous Mac when the time comes.

But what can be frustrating is having all the accessories needed for a specific Apple device only for the tech giant to change it just slightly and require you to purchase new accessories. For example, Apple got rid of the headphone jack in iPhones when it came out with AirPods, forcing users to either buy an adapter for their wired earphones, buy new wired earphones that fit the new charging port, or upgrade to AirPods.

The same can be said for computers. Apple has gone heavily in favor of Thunderbolt ports, but that doesn't mean your USB accessories won't work anymore. Every MacBook since 2015, iMac since 2021, Mac Studio since 2022, and the Mac minis introduced in 2024 all come with USB-C ports. Many of these devices can also be charged using USB-C cables. Here are some of the best USB-C accessories to use with your Mac.

1 Anker 675 docking station

Give yourself more USB ports

Anker / Pocket-lint

If you want to set up your laptop or desktop Mac to fully experience how much you can do with it, the Anker 675 is a 10-in-1 docking station that can do just that. It offers:

Three USB-A ports

Two USB-C ports

An SD card slot

A microSD card slot

A 4K HDMI port

An Ethernet port

A wireless charging pad for your phone.

This serves as a laptop stand as well. You can hook up a bunch of additions to your computer without having to plug them into your computer individually. It's a simple way to add a second screen. The 100W USB-C upstream port powers your laptop and keeps the battery charged for extended periods. Plus, the built-in cable management helps clear your desk of cables and clutter.

2 Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC power bank

Charge your laptop quickly when you're out

Goal Zero

How many times have you used your laptop while out and about and realized it's about to die? Probably a lot because you can't always find an outlet to plug into. Enter the Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC power bank. This portable power bank can plug into your charging port with its USB-C connection and not just keep your laptop running, but charge it quickly.

With 100W of output, this delivers lasting charges. It has an aluminum casing that makes it great to use wherever you need to. It will also pick up power and continue to charge if you use the Goal Zero solar panel. It's durable and easy to carry.

The Goal Zero solar panel is sold separately for $150 on Amazon.

3 Keychron M3 wireless mouse

A good mouse on a budget

Keychron

There are a ton of mice that work well with Apple Macs. The Apple Magic Mouse is a favorite of many, but it's a Bluetooth mouse. For a USB-C mouse that provides you with some great features and won't set your budget back, the Keychron M3 wireless mouse is it. It features a lower profile, like the Magic Mouse, but it has a scroll wheel.

This is a terrific gaming mouse as it glides smoothly and picks up on the smallest of movements, thanks to its PAW3395 sensor. This is also a Bluetooth mouse, but it uses a USB-C receiver to connect to your Mac. It can last for up to 70 hours per charge, and you can adjust the 26,000 DPI without needing to adjust the software.