Choosing the fastest VPN from the thousands of software currently available is like picking a needle in a haystack. All of them promise you peak performance, but only a very few can practically deliver fast speeds while still maintaining a high level of security.

Well, you don't have to test all VPNs and find the fastest because I have done the work for you, especially if you are new to the VPN game and still wondering what exactly is the purpose of a Virtual Private Network. I regularly research the best VPNs, and so I know which ones have the most up-to-date features for a blazing-fast browsing experience - let's get started.

The fastest VPNs: Our top picks

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN 1. Best overall fast VPN If first impressions matter then give this VPN a try ExpressVPN has excellent connections for a hassle-free surfing and streaming experience in many locations worldwide. Pros Fast connections for smooth 4K streaming

Servers in 105 countries

Unlimited bandwidth Cons Slightly expensive plans

Temporarily disconnects when switching servers

ExpressVPN is highly optimized for fast speeds and is ideal if you want to perform data-intensive activities like 4K streaming. The proprietary internet tunneling called Lightway uses less code (and battery), which offsets the connection delays often witnessed due to VPN encryption. In my tests, the VPN delivered near-baseline speeds, whether I connected to servers near my location or distant ones.

The entire vast network of servers running across 105 countries is designed to seamlessly handle speeds of up to 10Gbps. That means you can always use the VPN on high-speed connections without worrying about any speed caps. Plus, ExpressVPN doesn't limit bandwidth usage, implying that you can stream or download as much content as you want all day and all night.

Besides providing the fastest speeds, ExpressVPN is secure and user-friendly. It has native apps for most types of devices, including Fire TV Stick and smart TVs. Due to the high-value features it offers, the VPN is slightly expensive, starting from $8.32/month. But you can simultaneously connect up to eight devices with a single subscription.

NordVPN NordVPN 2. Best premium fast VPN A fast and safety-focused VPN NordVPN provides top-of-the-line security with fast and streamlined connections across major devices and platforms. Pros Dark Web Monitor

Threat Protection feature

RAM-only servers Cons Slightly fewer server locations

Requires frequent updates

If you prioritize robust protection features alongside fast speeds, NordVPN is a decent choice for you. There's a Dark Web Monitor tool that can search the dark web and check if your identifiable information like your email address, has leaked.

Threat Protection is another outstanding feature that warns you before opening fishy links and blocks ads and trackers that may trail you online. Besides encrypting your personal data, NordVPN uses a private DNS system, which makes it unlikely for your identifiable details to get exposed online.

Like ExpressVPN, NordVPN offers an in-house fast and secure tunneling protocol called NordLynx. Plus, the 5800+ NordVPN servers in 60 countries are RAM-only, meaning all data that ends up in the servers is automatically deleted during regular reboots (for extra privacy). The subscriptions start from $3.79/month, and there's a good range of short and long-term plans to choose from.

Surfshark Surfshark 3. Best value fast VPN A VPN that's fast for gaming Surfshark keeps server latency low and prevents ISP throttling, giving you a smooth online gaming experience free from lag issues. Pros Low server latency

DDoS attack protection

Works on restricted networks Cons Expensive short-term plans

Inconsistent OpenVPN protocol

Surfshark is suited for gaming, thanks to low latency/ping across its global servers in 100 countries. Besides fast speeds, latency is a crucial factor to check when choosing the best VPN for gaming. It simply refers to how efficiently the VPN transfers data and relays back responses. Surfshark keeps server latency relatively low compared to most rivals.

Surfshark's high-end AES 256-bit encryption and IP masking features prevent ISP throttling (or deliberate slowdowns when your ISP sees you're on heavy gaming). It also helps you avoid DDoS attacks that other players might launch to slow your connections and gain a competitive advantage.

You can even game on restricted Wi-Fi hotspots that block access to gaming sites because Surfshark's NoBorders and Camouflage mode features allow you to bypass any network blocks undetected. If you have multiple devices to connect, Surfshark gives you unlimited connections with plans starting from just $1.99/month.

CyberGhost CyberGhost 4. Best fast VPN for Android A VPN convenient for the less experienced CyberGhost is designed with different kinds of users in mind, but Android users get slightly more bonus features. Pros Best Location feature to find fast servers

Built-in diagnostic tools

Split tunneling feature Cons Some servers may experience overcrowding

Has low simultaneous device connections

CyberGhost's Android app is feature-packed to help you customize your connections and the overall user experience. You can find various settings to boost speeds, including the Best Location feature to help you find fast servers in a country of your choice. Overall, the VPN runs 8,800+ servers in 100 countries, so you get several options to try out on Android phones and tablets.

By enabling the VPN's Wi-Fi Protection tool on your Android device, you can safely use public networks because it automatically steps in to protect you. Also, a split tunneling feature lets you choose the apps to tunnel through the VPN protection and exclude others. This enhances flexibility because some apps or websites can use your regular internet.

If you run into connectivity problems, CyberGhost offers self-diagnostic tools like Small Packet Size and Connection Checker on Android. They can help you bypass tough geo-blocks or know if your internet connection has problems. CyberGhost plans are affordable too, starting from $2.11.

ProtonVPN/Pocket-lint ProtonVPN 5. Best fast VPN for torrenting A delight for P2P lovers Proton VPN is torrent-friendly with ready features to support secure and fast online downloads. Pros P2P-optimized servers

Port forwarding

VPN Accelerator for fast speeds Cons Free version doesn't support P2P

Poor customer service

Proton VPN has P2P-optimized servers worldwide that support seamless and secure torrenting. They are clearly marked on the 69-country server list, making it very easy to identify them. Plus, it's possible to configure the VPN with torrent clients like qBittorrent, Vuze, and uTorrent, thanks to the port forwarding feature.

You can enable the VPN Accelerator feature in the settings, which theoretically boosts connection and download speeds by a large margin. Also, Proton VPN's unlimited bandwidth ensures you can upload and download as much as you want without reaching any data limits.

Safety is also an important aspect of torrenting, and Proton VPN is endowed with solid protection features. It boasts Secure Core servers that tunnel your torrent traffic through privacy-friendly countries to conceal your activities. Also, the Tor over VPN feature lets you access Tor sites safely and find copyright-free material to download. The VPN's pricing, which starts from $4.99/month, is slightly high but not far from the average market price.

IPVanish IPVanish 6. Best fast VPN for multiple users A VPN that's generous with connections IPVanish offers you the opportunity to share your fast connections with everyone without the need for another subscription. Pros Unlimited device connections

Customizable settings and features

High compatibility Cons May not work with some content libraries

Based in the US (not privacy-friendly)

IPVanish is a fast VPN that allows you unlimited connections with every plan. You can protect personal and family devices with affordable subscriptions starting at $2.99/month. It also works on major platforms and devices (including the Fire TV Stick), so none of your gadgets are left out.

You can customize IPVanish's encryption depending on whether you prioritize speed or advanced protection. AES 128-bit encryption theoretically provides faster speeds, but you can also switch to AES 256-bit for advanced protection (and the speeds will still be great).

It's easy to find a fast server to connect to because IPVanish provides a "Best Available" setting that chooses a reliable server in any location of your choice. That way, you don't waste a lot of time when making connections anywhere. Aside from the 2,000+ servers in over 75 countries, IPVanish also boasts 40,000+ shared IP addresses.

Windscribe 7. Best fast free VPN A VPN to use at no price With Windscribe, you can access some premium VPN features without incurring any costs. Pros Uncapped speeds on the free app

Free servers in 11 countries

Firewall to prevent IP leaks Cons Based in Canada (not privacy-friendly)

Poor customer support

Windscribe offers many free features for VPN users, including fast speeds. Unlike other free services, Windscribe doesn't cap speeds. That means you can easily stream high-quality videos even on the free app. You also have access to servers in 11 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and more.

Although the 10GB monthly bandwidth limit isn't very much, it's still generous, considering most free apps have lower caps. The best part is that you can connect to unlimited devices even with a free Windscribe account.

Security is also enhanced in the free version, with AES 256-bit encryption and a Firewall feature to prevent IP leaks in case of a sudden connection failure. But if you want more features, you can upgrade to the premium version starting at $5.75.

TunnelBear 8. Best fast VPN for browser extension Get instant connections on the web Having the TunnelBear extension ensures you're always protected from the moment you launch your browser. Pros Works with most browsers

One-click connections

Unlimited simultaneous connections Cons Doesn't support Linux

Slow customer service

TunnelBear has ready extension apps for various browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. You can install any of these extension apps with just a few clicks and enjoy fast and encrypted web access on the go. You might not even need the app once you have the browser extension (although the app offers you more features).

The SplitBear feature allows you to tunnel some websites via VPN while others use your regular internet connection. This not only gives you flexibility but also ensures you get faster connections when browsing with or without the VPN.

It doesn't matter if you have many devices to cover because TunnelBear offers unlimited connections on all its subscriptions. You can subscribe for as low as $3.33/month for a single subscriber plan, but they also offer team plans for only $5.75/month if that suits your needs best.

The bottom line: What's the fastest VPN service?

A fast VPN supports a seamless browsing and streaming experience, while also keeping your online activities private and safe. It's vital to achieve a good balance between speed and security because both make up a robust VPN.

ExpressVPN is a top contender for the fastest VPN in the world, primarily because it deploys a built-in internet tunneling protocol with light code. Also, the server coverage is impressive and it provides reliable and secure connections.

ExpressVPN Editor's Choice

NordVPN comes close in second, thanks to the extra high-end features to safeguard your data and privacy while browsing online. The in-house NordLynx protocol delivers great speeds to support data-intensive online activities, including P2P file sharing.

Surfshark offers low-latency servers for gaming around the world, allowing you to play in real time without annoying lag issues. Surfshark is as low as $3.33/month, and there's a free app version, but it's a bit limited on features.

How I chose the fastest VPN

As I frequently test cybersecurity software for research purposes, I'm always on the lookout for VPN services with the fastest connections in the world. The methodology involves checking other factors besides speed to ensure you have an all-round best experience. Here's what I considered:

Exemplary speeds: While VPN apps may reduce your regular connection speeds in some cases (because of the encryption process), I shortlisted VPNs that don't compromise a lot of the speeds, even on distant server connections. They only registered slight speed drops of between 3-22 per cent. You can conveniently stream in 4K, download torrents, or play games online lag-free.

While VPN apps may reduce your regular connection speeds in some cases (because of the encryption process), I shortlisted VPNs that don't compromise a lot of the speeds, even on distant server connections. They only registered slight speed drops of between 3-22 per cent. You can conveniently stream in 4K, download torrents, or play games online lag-free. Speed-boosting features: I selected VPNs that offer extra speed-enhancing features, including fast protocols like WireGuard, IKEv2, or a proprietary internet tunneling protocol. Also, they keep latency low across server locations for smooth gaming.

I selected VPNs that offer extra speed-enhancing features, including fast protocols like WireGuard, IKEv2, or a proprietary internet tunneling protocol. Also, they keep latency low across server locations for smooth gaming. Security and privacy: It's also essential to ensure that the VPN provides high-end safety besides fast speeds. Therefore, I checked for robust protection features, including AES 256-bit encryption (which also prevents ISP throttling), a kill switch, leak protection, and a trustworthy no-logs policy.

It's also essential to ensure that the VPN provides high-end safety besides fast speeds. Therefore, I checked for robust protection features, including AES 256-bit encryption (which also prevents ISP throttling), a kill switch, leak protection, and a trustworthy no-logs policy. Server network: My chosen VPNs provide servers in multiple locations worldwide, giving you faster connections wherever you travel or want to access international content.

My chosen VPNs provide servers in multiple locations worldwide, giving you faster connections wherever you travel or want to access international content. Compatibility: I also checked for the usability of each VPN across various platforms. This is so that you can easily set up the app on your device and browse, watch, or play online with no problems.

I also checked for the usability of each VPN across various platforms. This is so that you can easily set up the app on your device and browse, watch, or play online with no problems. Price: Affordability is another important factor that I considered. Most of these VPNs offer pocket-friendly rates on subscriptions, as well as a money-back guarantee.

How do I find the fastest VPN server?

The servers closest to you always deliver the best connections because your data travels a shorter distance. High-end VPNs provide a "quick connect" feature that automatically selects the fastest server based on your location. Also, they display server load and latency information on the server list to help you choose manually in any location. When connecting, always pick a nearby server with low server load and ping or latency.

Which free VPN is the fastest?

Windscribe is a free and fast VPN that also gives you servers in multiple locations, including the US. You don't have to worry about connection caps either, because the VPN doesn't limit speeds. However, the monthly bandwidth is pegged at 10GB, which can be restricting if you're planning to frequently use the VPN for activities like 4K streaming and downloading.

