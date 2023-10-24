FastestVPN $30 $360 Save $330 Keep your personal data secure with this lifetime subscription to FastestVPN and save a 91 per cent. $30 at StackSocial

How many times have you settled down to watch Sunday night football and found that you don't have access because you're either traveling or live abroad? Perhaps you just want to protect all your devices from cyber criminals on almost every platform without paying for multiple products on a monthly basis? Unlike most other VPN brands, FastestVPN offers to protect your online identity for a lifetime on up to ten devices on almost any platform. Whether it's streaming your favorite content, browsing on the web, or protecting your devices against malware, you are covered for a lifetime of online activity. And, as the name suggests, FastestVPN offers a high-speed VPN service which ensures a slick and hassle-free experience.

What makes FastestVPN the right choice for you?

There's the obvious financial benefit of a one-off subscription fee that covers your online presence for a lifetime of protection without needing to worry about renewals, recurring fees, or any price increases. Plus up to ten devices can be covered simultaneously which means that as you upgrade your family's phone, laptop, or streaming device by logging out of the old device and into the new one without a hassle. With military-grade 256-bit encryption, the optimized servers will keep your streaming activities both protected and buffer-free from providers such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Videos, and Hulu.

Besides the NAT firewall, the FastestVPN package includes an ad-blocker for your browsing activities, anti-malware to protect your device against corrupted programs, plus the VPN function that gives you total anonymity. Simply install the FastestVPN app, browser extension, or program on a device, enter your login details, tap the Smart Connect button to choose your preferred server location, and then you are free to stream, browse, and explore the web without a worry. For increased protection, there are 'Double VPN' servers available which offer server access using twice the encryption to secure your data.

There are free VPNs available but they either have limited trials, don't work on multiple platforms or can only be installed on a couple of devices. This is where FastestVPN's deal makes total sense from both a convenience and financial perspective. For the price of signing up to a rival product for a two-year plan, you can grab a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN and secure your data on up to ten devices for just $30 which is a $330 saving on its regular price.