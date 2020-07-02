We've known for ages now that Amazon is working on a TV adaptation of the hugely popular Fallout games franchise, following in the steps of recent successes like The Last of Us.

With details now out about its cast, release date and more, and the first proper images now surfacing too, we've gathered all the key information you should know about the Fallout show in one place, right here.

Fallout TV show teaser images

In late November 2023, Amazon released a whole bunch of images of the Fallout TV show, including some really juicy angles of new locations and key characters that we've never seen before.

They give us a proper look at the show's power armour, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and Ella Purnell as Lucy.

We know when Fallout will be gracing our screens - Amazon revealed in late 2023 that the show's release date is 12 April 2024.

This brings to an end pretty much two years of speculation, since the show was announced, and gives you a firm date that you can put in your diary right now.

What will the Fallout TV show's story be?

The new Fallout TV show is inspired by Bethesda's Fallout series of post-apocalyptic RPGs. It won't use any of the existing storylines, however. An all-new story has been written especially.

Bethesda has previously revealed that the show will keep the games’ “harsh tone" intact while also sprinkling in moments of "ironic humour and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies”. The Fallout game series started in 1997, with the release of Black Isle Studio's isometric RPG, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic Southern California in the year 2161. The later sequels dive into apocalyptic versions of Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Boston.

We know that the new show will feature Purnell's Lucy emerging from the vault she's grown up in, as well as involving the Brotherhood of Steel, a military faction that dons those famous power armour suits. Walton Goggins is playing a Ghoul, so that's clearly at least one more element that will be evident from the games.

We'll probably have to wait for the show's first real teaser or trailer to get a sense of the story it's going to tell, though - although with an April 2024 release date we're hoping that doesn't mean waiting for too long, at this stage.

Who's making the Fallout TV show?

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the creators of HBO's Westworld, are at the heart of the project, serving as its creators. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks are listed as executive producers, while Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner are its showrunners.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” Joy and Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter after the original announcement. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Nolan himself has directed the show's first episode - having also directed multiple episodes of Westworld previously.

Fallout TV series - cast and crew

Here's a summary of the cast and crew members confirmed so far for the Fallout series:

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner - Showrunners

- Showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan - Executive producers (and Nolan directing)

- Executive producers (and Nolan directing) Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios - Executive producer

- Executive producer James Altman of Bethesda Softworks - Executive producer

- Executive producer Walton Goggins - Ghoul

- Ghoul Ella Purnell - Lucy

- Lucy Kyle MacLachlan - Overseer Hank

- Overseer Hank Aaron Moten - Maximus

- Maximus Xelia Mendes-Jones

Fallout TV series - trailers

There are no trailers yet for the Fallout TV show. However, Bethesda's Fallout Twitter account did tweet a teaser way back in 2020:

This was followed up in October 2022 with an official image from the show (obviously we've had a lot more images since then, as you'll have seen further above).

