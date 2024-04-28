Key Takeaways Locations and characters from Fallout: New Vegas should appear in season two.

The show can reference the player's actions from Fallout video games.

More unique weapons and enemies from the Fallout universe are expected to feature in the next season

Amazon has already announced that its Fallout TV series will return for a second season.

The show has been something of a surprise hit, as the series managed to perfectly capture the vibe of the Fallout video games while telling a new original story. That has led to Amazon announcing the show would return for a second season just weeks after it was initially released.

I am a huge fan of the Fallout games, and I loved the new show. When it was done, I couldn't help but jump back into Fallout: New Vegas. It's probably my favorite game I've ever played, and it just so happens that the apocalyptic version of Las Vegas was teased at the end of season one of the TV show.

So, having dived back into a game I've already played more than any other game, these are the details from Fallout: New Vegas and the other Fallout games that I'm hoping to see in season two of the Amazon series.

1 New Vegas locales and people

Get reacquainted with some old friends

Part of what makes Fallout games, and Fallout: New Vegas in particular, such great games are the distinct and memorable quests populated with some of the coolest locations and characters you'll see in the medium. Since the end of season one teased the show heading toward New Vegas, there's a chance we'll get to see how some of our favorite places and people have fared in the 15 years between Fallout: New Vegas and Amazon's Fallout series.

There are loads of locations we'd love to see besides the familiar Strip of New Vegas, starting with Novac, a small town built around a 30-foot-tall T. rex statue. There's also Goodsprings, the starting location of the game, which would be a great opportunity to check in on some of the old characters who populated the town, like Sunny Smiles and Doc Mitchell. You can't forget the Hoover Dam either -- the location that every faction in the Mojave Wasteland was fighting over in the game. The city of New Vegas itself is populated with loads of familiar characters who may or may not have died, depending on how you played Fallout: New Vegas, like Mr. House, who appeared in a pre-bomb moment of the first season of Fallout.

2 References to the Courier

A touch of history that you're responsible for

The Fallout series succeeded in telling a new story in a familiar world, and the second season has an opportunity to build on that, but it's tricky.

In Fallout: New Vegas, you play as the Courier, a delivery person (you choose their gender and appearance) who's nearly killed when a mysterious package is stolen from them. From there, you go on to decide the future of New Vegas and interact with some of its most memorable characters. Season two of Fallout could show that there was one way to play through New Vegas that is canon to the Fallout universe. I think Bethesda would rather not make certain events and endings of the games canon whenever possible, although some Fallout 4 endings were shown not to be canon when the series showed The Prydwen, a Brotherhood of Steel airship that players could opt to destroy.

There are still hundreds of ways players influenced the Mojave Wasteland while playing as the Courier, and any chance to show that is an opportunity the Fallout series should exploit. It's a surprisingly unique advantage the show has over other video game adaptations. While most adaptations are primarily a retelling of the video game, Fallout is a continuation of the same story that's being told in the video games. That gives the show a chance to explain some of the history of the Fallout universe to non-gamers, while those who have played the game get a glimpse into what the Mojave Wasteland remembers of their character from 15 years earlier.

3 What's left of Caesar's legions

Hail, Caesar!

Fallout: New Vegas

Caesar and his legions are among the most brutal factions in the entire Fallout Universe. The faction was led by Caesar, an intelligent wastelander who stumbled upon a cache of books, including "The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire" by Edward Gibbon and "The Commentaries on the Gallic War" by Julius Caesar. He used these texts to amass a cult following and build a society based on some of the worst aspects of the Roman Empire before he began a war against the NCR over control of the Hoover Dam.

What happens to Caesar and his army is entirely up to players in Fallout: New Vegas. You can help him win the war, conquer New Vegas, and rule the Mojave, or you can just walk up to him and kill him. Deciding how to handle this and the other major factions from Fallout: New Vegas is one of the big challenges for Fallout season two.

4 Robobrain

Just more robots in general please

We kind of got a glimpse at the basic idea of the Robobrain when Norm MacLean explored Vault 31 in the final episode of the series. There, he was greeted by Bud, a brain rolling around on a robot vacuum. There's a larger version of Bud in the game that can be quite a pain sometimes. You might be able to guess what the Robobrain is just by its name, a heavily armored robot operated by a human brain. The real fun is in where they got the brains, though -- from executed convicts.

5 Deathclaws

Big, scary killing machines

One of the most dangerous enemies in Fallout are Deathclaws. They're bio-engineered animals designed before the bombs fell to fight on battlefields. After the apocalypse, they escaped into the wild and quickly spread across the Wasteland. We see a tease of the creatures at the end of the season one finale of Fallout when a Deathclaw skull is shown. They don't always have to be scary, though. There are some intelligent Deathclaws that can even speak.

6 More weird weapons

Turning people to goo and tactical nuclear weapons

The Fallout series faithfully recreated all the weapons we saw in the show from the game, even including one of the weirdest weapons in episode one. The second season of the show will show us a little more of the wide variety of weird weapons the Fallout universe has to offer, but there's one specific weapon I'm really looking forward to appearing: the Fat Man. It's a shoulder-mounted catapult that flings nuclear bombs at your enemies. We saw a glimpse of some of the rare ammunition for the gun when Walton Goggin's Ghoul entered a shop in Filly.

While we did see a lot of energy weapons being wielded in season one of Fallout, we didn't get to see one of the best parts of using laser and plasma weapons: turning people into goo and piles of dust. While that might sound gross, I'm sure the characters would have interesting reactions to it.

7 The Mysterious Stranger Perk

A little help from a shy friend

As you level up in Fallout games, you can choose perks to benefit you as you explore the wasteland. One of the most famous perks that's appeared in every Fallout game since Fallout 2 is The Mysterious Stranger. If you decide to take advantage of the perk, a mysterious stranger dressed in a trench coat and armed with a .44 Magnum will pop up during combat and assist you from time to time, disappearing just as quickly as he appeared. Fans of the game are clamoring for The Mysterious Stranger to make an appearance during the show, showing up during a gunfight, killing an enemy, and disappearing without saying a word.

8 The remnants of the Institution

A few synths in the Mojave

This might be a long shot considering the current setting of the Fallout show, but the Institute is another one of Fallout's most interesting factions. They're the remnants of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, so a little ways away from New Vegas. They went underground after the bombs fell and created hyper-advanced technology, including synthetic humans. Although they are destroyed depending on certain paths you choose in Fallout 4, there would likely still be remnants of the Institute found throughout the Wasteland. The nine years between Fallout 4 and the show also provide time for characters from Fallout 4 to find their way across the wasteland, including some of the synth enemies.

FAQ

Q: When will season two of Fallout release?

We're probably in for quite a wait before we see Fallout season 2. The first season took two years, from when it was announced until it premiered. The next season should be quicker, but we're still at least a year out from seeing our favorite characters return to check out New Vegas.

Q: When will Fallout 5 release?

If you're hoping to play a new Fallout game before the new season we have really bad news. Bethesda, who makes the Fallout games, is currently working on the long-awaited follow-up to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Fallout 5 will come out after The Elder Scrolls VI, which still has quite a ways to go in its development process. That means we could be looking at the calendar turning to 2030 before we see a new Fallout game.