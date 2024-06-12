Key Takeaways Skyline Valley expansion for Fallout 76 adds new region, quests, factions, and enemies like Storm Goliaths.

New Public Event "Dangerous Pastimes" requires players to power up a lightning rod for a light show.

Future updates include Milepost Zero helping Blue Ridge Caravan and Halloween event, plus a new Ghoul class in 2025.

After being teased as coming in the Summer of 2024, Bethesda has shadow-dropped the most ambitious expansion for Fallout 76 today. Skyline Valley adds a new region to the south of Appalachia into Shenandoah National Park. This region will allow players of all levels and experience to enjoy new content and activities and explore Vault 63. Led by Hugo Stoltz and his followers, called The Lost, a primary questline will focus on discovering the mysteries surrounding him and the experiment going on in his Vault.

Enjoy the view of Skyline Valley

A brand new world to explore

The main features Skyline Valley will bring include new story content centered around Vault 63, new quests, new factions, rewards, creatures, and public events. There are no level requirements or restrictions for players to access the new region.

Quest content will include 12 quests and be about the same size as Steel Dawn and Steel Ring combined.

Some of the new enemies highlighted in the new content include the massive Storm Goliaths. These massive robo-brains were created by the scientists of Vault 63 and can shoot blasts of electricity with one hand and throw explosives with the other. There will also be a new deadly velociraptor-looking monstrosity called a Thrasher.

The update will add one new Public Event called Dangerous Pastimes. This event will put you and your team in the role of storm chasers who need to power up a lightning rod to begin a light show.

Finally, the new season will be hosted by none other than Marshall Mallow himself. This season will reward players with camp-themed items to further enhance the experience.

More Fallout 76 content is on the way

As big as this update is, it is far from the end for Fallout 76. The team is already teasing more upcoming content, starting with the Milepost Zero update coming this fall. In this upcoming update, you can help the Blue Ridge Caravan deliver supplies by protecting their convoys from raiders. Do enough, and you can earn your very own caravan outpost. Later, a Halloween seasonal event called Mischief Night will roll out as well.

Of course, as was previously announced, in early 2025 a new Ghoul class will become available as well. Once any player hits level 50 they will have the option to take on a quest that can transform them into the Ghoul which comes with new unique abilities and PERK cards. However, being a Ghoul will also cause some issues with specific factions in the world so players will need to weigh the pros and cons.