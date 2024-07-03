Key Takeaways Google Pixel 6 users face bricking issue when resetting after system update.

Google offers two workarounds: leave device idle for 15 minutes after reboot or reset before updating.

No solution yet for bricked Pixel 6 devices; users advised to wait for updates on Google's support page.

If you're the owner of a Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6A, you probably shouldn't try factory resetting your phone until you've read this. Multiple users have reported that following the latest system update, factory resetting their phone has completely bricked it, leaving them unable to load Android.

These users have been unable to restore their phones by any means. Google has become aware of the issue and has issued guidance on how to factory reset your Pixel 6 without turning it into a really expensive paperweight.

What is the issue with factory resetting Pixel 6 phones?

Reset your Pixel 6 at your peril

It's not often that you need to factory reset your phone, but sometimes it's the only option. However, several owners of Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6A phones have reported that doing so has left them unable to use their devices at all.

After following the process to factory reset their phones, these users found that they were unable to boot their Pixel 6. Instead, an error message appeared:

Cannot load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.

The message ends with the options Try again and Factory data reset. However, neither option will get the phone back up and running again. Trying another factory reset brings up a new error message indicating that the tune2fs file is missing.

How can I stop a factory reset from bricking my Pixel 6?

Google has offered a couple of suggestions

Google has been made aware of the problems and has issued some advice on what to do in order to stop a factory reset from bricking your phone after the latest system update. It suggests two courses of action.

Firstly, Google recommends leaving your device idle for 15 minutes with the power on after it has rebooted following the system update. After this time, you should be able to factory reset your device without bricking it. Secondly, it rather obviously suggests factory resetting your Pixel 6 before you install the latest system update. There's no guarantee that leaving your phone idle will stop this issue from occurring, however, so unless you have no other choice, we'd recommend holding off from factory resetting your Pixel 6 until this problem is properly resolved.

What do I do if my Pixel 6 is already bricked?

Currently, Google has no idea

If you've already factory reset your Pixel 6, and you're now unable to use it, Google so far has no advice on what you can do to fix it. In a statement on Google's support website, it states that:

If you've already factory reset your Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a and are experiencing issues, stay tuned to this thread for further information and updates. The team has identified the root cause of the issue and is working on developing the best possible solution.

If you're in the unfortunate position of having bricked your Pixel 6, all you can do is keep your eye on the support page which should be updated with a solution once Google has found one.