When it unveiled the Xbox Series X and S in mid-2020, Xbox did so with a bevvy of interesting trailers and showcases for games that would be coming to its new consoles.

One of the most talked-about was Fable, seemingly a reboot of a much-loved franchise that would bring its quaint and comedic RPG stylings to the latest hardware. Here are all the details you need to know.

Fable (which some people are calling Fable 4, but seems to be more of a reboot than a sequel, from what we can tell) doesn't have a release date attached at this stage.

Its first teaser trailer, which you can watch in the next section, doesn't end with so much as a broad window at all, so all we know is that the game is in the works, not when it'll arrive.

This is a strategy that Xbox has since apparently moved away from, preferring to act like Sony and Nintendo by only really announcing games when they're closer to release - that's a change we can very much get behind.

So, don't expect Fable to come out in 2023, and brace yourself for an eventual reveal that could place it in 2024 or even 2025.

Fable trailer

Fable has only had a single trailer so far, a very short CGI affair with some voiceover to set the scene.

It shows us a fairytale landscape of shining toadstools and fairies, before bringing us down to earth by having a fearsome toad snatch and eat one of those adorable little critters.

We pull back to see a beautiful realm, being told that our story hasn't yet begun.

Fable platforms

Fable was announced with fanfare as part of Xbox's wave of games for the Series X and S, so unsurprisingly that's where it'll end up.

It's an Xbox exclusive on the console side, so won't be on PlayStation or Switch, although it has also been confirmed for Windows 10 and newer PCs.

Best of all, it's confirmed to be part of Xbox Game Pass, so you'll get it through that membership on launch day at no extra cost.

Fable story

Fable is going to act as a full reboot of the franchise, from what has been said so far, meaning we don't really have a clear sense of what sort of story it will tell.

If it follows the template laid out by the first three games, though, you can expect to create a character who ventures out into a morally pliable world, to bend it to their will one way or another.

It'll be a fantasy RPG set in a fairytale world based heavily on English myths, and we'd expect that world to be called Albion again.

Fable has always thrived by letting you indulge in either good or evil decisions and leaning into the effects you can have on a world through these margin calls.

So, we'd imagine we'll get more opportunities to make choices that are selfish or selfless and to enjoy the consequences.

Fable gameplay

Similarly, we can't be sure what sort of gameplay to expect from Fable but, similarly to the story side of things, there are some strong assumptions we can make.

There should be action-heavy RPG combat, which won't be so in-depth as to rival something like Baldur's Gate 3, rather focussing on fun combat and over-the-top magical powers. Hopefully getting more evil or more benevolent will unlock new powers we can use, too.

Fable 3 leant into the realm-management to let us have a direct hand in how things went, but we're not certain that'll come back. It's up to new developers Playground Games, best known for the popular Forza Horizon racing series.

Fable will be built in the same game engine as those titles, which could make for some impressive visuals, although we don't know how directly that sort of thing would translate.

Liked this?

If you're interested in learning more about upcoming games for all of the major consoles on the market right now, we've got handy lists of the best to keep an eye on: