Smart homes are becoming increasingly popular, and what it means to be a smart home is changing alongside it. In 2024, there are a variety of different smart home trends that are already emerging and are absolutely essential if you want to set your home up right for the future.

It should come as no surprise then that EZVIZ is already pushing to the forefront of these trends, and is planning to release a variety of new products this year to help keep your smart home ready for what’s to come.

Smart appliances that are multipurpose

In the past, it’s been quite common to have every smart appliance in your home have a dedicated purpose. As technology advances, however, this is becoming less and less practical. Now, it makes more sense to have each smart appliance in your home do multiple tasks, which has a variety of benefits.

EZVIZ

For example, the EZVIZ RS2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is a robot vacuum that does its job well. It cleans hard and soft surfaces, automatically cleans, dries, and refills itself, and is capable of a whole lot more thanks to its app control and smart home integration.

Similarly, EZVIZ has announced the RS20 Pro robot vacuum and mop, which includes many of these features and more, including automatic dust emptying, hot air drying, and a host of other features.

This EZVIZ RS2 is also capable of intelligent route planning and obstacle avoidance thanks to its D-ToF laser and 3K AI camera. All of this is great for cleaning a home but also allows you to do so much more.

The robot vacuum can also be used to patrol your home for enhanced security or to monitor your pets, making it a mobile security camera as well as just a vacuum and mop.

EZVIZ

The EZVIS EL3 is a smart wall light that you can use to easily illuminate your garden and outdoor areas. It also functions as a smart security camera as well. This gives you all of the benefits of an outdoor light and all of the functions of a smart security system, while still looking like a regular light so as to not attract the attention of intruders.

4K and dual-lens home security cameras

Going forward, home security is becoming more important than ever. While EZVIZ has already launched a range of home security appliances that reach up to 3K resolution, it is now branching out to a full selection of 4K cameras to keep up with market demands across a range of cameras, be they indoor, outdoor, PT, bullet, wired, or battery-powered.

Going further than this, EZVIZ is introducing dual-lens cameras for double the detection capability and overall better vision, person detection, and more.

EZVIZ

The EZVIZ EP3x Pro comes in the form of a 2K top lens and 1080p bottom lens, smart human motion detection, colour night vision, solar-power capabilities, smart integration, and built-in 32GB eMMC storage. The upcoming basic indoor and outdoor cameras are also equipped with two lenses, offering one-for-all security solutions to homeowners and small businesses.

A green home and a green future

Perhaps the biggest rising trend in smart home technology is the implementation of green technologies. EZVIZ has already started its EZVIZ Global Forest Plan and EZVIZ Green initiatives to plant an average of two trees per day across the globe, and this same green commitment can be seen in its emerging products.

EZVIZ

For example, several of EZVIZ’s upcoming products are solar panel compatible, such as the EP3x Pro which comes with a solar panel in the box, or the CB5 which has a solar panel integrated into the device. This allows you to keep your home smart without having to worry about increased power consumption.

Similarly, EZVIZ has begun to integrate recycled material into many of its robot vacuums, such as the RC3, RE4, RE5, and more. This gives waste plastics a second life and helps clean up the planet while these robot vacuums clean up your home.

EZVIZ

EZVIZ is also unveiling smart radiators that can be remotely controlled and managed for better energy usage throughout the colder months. Thanks to a variety of sensors and smart plugs that are built into these radiators, you’ll be able to not only save money but also energy as you use them.

As you can see, the rising popularity of smart homes comes with a variety of trends that are worth keeping an eye on. If you’re looking to keep your smart home up-to-date and on-trend, then EZVIZ will have you covered with just about any of its products, be it robot vacuums and mops, smart security systems, smart radiators, or more.