Robot vacuums are becoming more commonplace thanks to their efficiency and convenience. The trouble is, choosing one can be quite difficult, especially one that will tackle carpet cleaning, so you don't have to go over the work with a handheld vacuum.

EZVIZ's RS2 robot vacuum and mop combo eases the pain points of finding a reliable and effective vacuum cleaner. Thanks to its hands-free omni-charging dock, you can truly sit back and relax while the RS2 does the hard work for you.

The dock automatically detaches the mop before cleaning carpets, deals with water refilling, and even self-cleans as well as untangling hair. It's a genius bit of kit that does it all.

Thorough cleaning with unprecedented convenience

A common problem when using a robot vacuum in any home is switching between hard floors and carpets. With the RS2, EZVIZ has created a truly revolutionary combination of carpet detection and automatic mop technology.

EZVIZ

When the RS2 has its 180 RPM dual spinning mop pads on, it will detect and avoid carpets with a built-in sensor. Once it has finished mopping the hard floors, it will automatically return to its charging dock and take its mops off. It does this all by itself, so you never have to touch the mops and get dirty or wet hands, as you do with other popular robot vacuums on the market.

The brilliant omni-charging dock means the RS2 is completely self-cleaning, and even hot air dries the mops once cleaned. It also charges itself up and is fully juiced in 3 hours using its 50W fast charging capability.

EZVIZ

Once it does get to the carpet cleaning, it packs some serious suction power. It applies its impressive Suction Boost Mode, which sees it leap up to 4000Pa and means that it sucks up even the most stubborn of dirt, dust and pet dander.

To ensure that the machinery never gets tangled, the RS2 uses an innovative counter-rotating roller brush. It also goes back to its dock every 30 minutes to effectively remove any hair that has managed to get stuck on the roller.

EZVIZ

This is a game changer, because tangled hair can seriously diminish the effectiveness of a vacuum over time, and indeed this is a big problem with other robot vacuums on the market.

Smart navigation

EZVIZ

The RS2 doesn't just randomly move around your home, bumping off obstacles and hoping to eventually clean every bit of floor through trial and error. It uses industry-leading 3D ToF Radar, 3D structured laser and a 3K RGB camera to meticulously map out your home and plan the most efficient route.

What is 3D ToF? It stands for 3D Time of Flight, which is a type of scanner-less LIDAR (light detection and ranging) that uses high-power optical pulses in durations of nanoseconds to capture depth information from a scene of interest. This is the most advanced radar precision cleaning in your own home! Impressive stuff.

The EZVIZ app

To make this product even more fun and easy to use, download the EZVIZ App. Using the RS2's 3K camera and human/pet shape detection algorithm, you can see, talk and interact with your loved ones when you're not home. The camera can be customised and turned off according to your needs. Talking to your relative through a vacuum cleaner is next level!

You can also use the app to customise your vacuum in other ways. Water volume, suction power and more can be adjusted to fit your cleaning needs. In fact, there are 4 main cleaning modes to ensure you get exactly what you need from your RS2. The modes are:

Mode 1: Vacuum First and Mop Next - A deep, thorough cleaning cycle.

Mode 2: Vacuum While Mopping - For stubborn, sticky dirt.

Mode 3: Vacuum only - For dry dirt and pet dander

Mode 4: Mop only - For wet messes.

So whatever needs cleaning up, the RS2 has got it covered. You can control all of this with ease from your mobile phone.

The EZVIZ smart cleaning family

EZVIZ will soon be adding more robot vacuums to its range. The RE5 and RE5 Plus represent essential, cost-effective alternatives for a wider user group, while the RC3 and RC3 Plus will provide entry-level economic options.

All of these new robot vacuums echo EZVIZ's green promise to build sustainable smart homes, as all the models mentioned are built with recycled plastic materials.

Grab an RS2 now for the most efficient and convenient robot vacuum on the market by visiting the UK store.

The RS2 is also available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.