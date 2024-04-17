The first robot vacuums came onto the scene over 20 years ago, and while they may have not been particularly efficient then, they’ve certainly come a long way not just in their capabilities but also in their affordability.

That’s where EZVIZ comes in with the RE4 Plus. This robot vacuum is capable of a whole lot of cleaning potential while still remaining budget-friendly, no matter what it is that you want to get out of your robot vacuum and mop.

Powerful cleaning on any surface

EZVIZ

While the RE4 Plus’s price tag may be diminutive, its cleaning power is not. The RE4 Plus doesn’t just sweep and vacuum, but also mops your entire house. This allows it to easily handle anything from dirt, dust, and debris all the way to messy spills.

This cleaning power is reinforced by an impressive 4000Pa of suction for vacuuming, and 8N of consistent floor pressure for mopping. On top of this, the RE4 Plus automatically detects carpeted areas in your home in order to boost suction and really get into the fibres when it cleans.

EZVIZ

Speaking of automatic detection, the RE4 Plus features not just infrared detectors, but also an LDS LiDAR system that allows it to effortlessly avoid obstacles and plan effective cleaning routes. This same system allows the RE4 Plus to know what obstacles can be safely crossed, as well as detect drops to prevent it from unintentionally damaging itself.

This is great because it avoids you having to set up a map of your home like some robot vacuums require, and even allows the RE4 Plus to adapt to everyday changes to your home layout such as moved furniture, dropped bags, and more.

When the RE4 Plus is done with cleaning, you don’t have to worry about handling anything manually. The RE4 Plus comes with a dock where it automatically empties itself out after every cleaning. The dust bag here is an extremely large 4 litres, which means that you won’t need to empty it very often at all.

Interconnectivity in the palm of your hand

EZVIZ

When combined with the EZVIZ App, things get even more convenient. All you have to get the absolute most out of the RE4 Plus is to download the EZVIZ App, and you’re good to go.

The EZVIZ App allows you to see where the RE4 Plus is as it works and to customise your home’s floor plan for easier cleaning. This can include specifying areas where the RE4 shouldn’t clean, as well as invisible walls and more.

You can take this to the next level by using the RE4 Plus’s smart home integrations to operate your vacuum hands-free. The RE4 Plus is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, which means that you can simply tell your voice assistant to begin vacuuming and the RE4 Plus will handle the rest.

Cleaning that’s good for the environment

EZVIZ

While the RE4 Plus is an impressive robot vacuum in its own right, it is also impressive in how it allows EZVIZ to give back to the environment. This is because EZVIZ uses recycled materials in every single RE4 Plus that it produces, which helps to reduce plastic pollution and to give materials a second life if your home.

On top of this, EZVIZ uses revenue from the RE4 Plus to give back to the planet in the form of planting trees and empowering local farms thanks to the EZVIZ Global Forest Plan. This plan involves a partnership with Treedom in order to help plant trees and produce a greener world for everyone.

A huge range of vacuums at great prices

As you can see, the RE4 Plus is an impressive piece of kit with an equally impressive price tag. While EZVIZ provides a whole range of different robot vacuums and mops for every use case and price point, the RE4 Plus is a clear standout in the way that it balances price with a range of powerful features.

Smart home devices are becoming more accessible and more intelligent than ever, and EZVIZ stands at the forefront of this development with products such as the RE4 Plus. Whether you’re a long-time robot vacuum user looking for an upgrade, or considering picking up your very first robot vacuum, the RE4 Plus is an excellent choice.

You can purchase the EZVIZ RE4 Plus from the EZVIZ UK official store for £299.99.