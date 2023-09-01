With more than a decade in the home security industry, EZVIZ has already established itself as a brand leader in the field. And now, the company is expanding its smart home portfolio even further.

EZVIZ at IFA 2023

This year's IFA, beginning on September 1st, will see EZVIZ unveil the very latest in home security and smart home innovation, with their new product range. IFA is attended by the world's leading retailers, buyers, and industry experts, making it arguably one of the most important technology events on the calendar.

Elevate Your Smart Home Setup With EZVIZ’s Versatile Connectivity

At IFA 2023, EZVIZ will reveal its key product range designed to promote an easier, more fluid smart home setup, through easy interconnectivity.

Among the exciting products in this range, EZVIZ will introduce the following devices:

EZVIZ HP7 Smart Home Video Doorphone

This 2-in-1 video doorbell and intercom is EZVIZ's latest innovation in smart home security.

Capable of recording videos in 2K clarity, the HP7 makes it easy for you to view, talk to, and grant access to visitors, even when you're not home.

This weatherproof device allows you to unlock the door via the 7-inch HD touchscreen indoor monitor, via the EZVIZ App, or swipe open with one of three smart RFID tags, which come included.

Receive real-time notifications when visitors arrive at your property, thanks to beefed-up security features such as smart human motion detection, customizable detection zones, and adjustable detection sensibility.

You can even enjoy an extra layer of security with the innovative voice changer feature.

EZVIZ E6 3K Indoor PT Camera

Introducing EZVIZ's first HomeKit-enabled smart camera, the E6 3K Indoor PT Camera catches every angle in stunning quality, making it easy to keep your home protected, day or night.

Featuring AI-powered motion detection, auto-zoom tracking, loud noise detection, and infrared night vision, this sleek and unobtrusive smart camera can be placed anywhere and offers the perfect way to monitor the security of your home.

Plus, easy integration with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, makes it a cinch to add as part of your smart home setup.

EZVIZ A3 Home Gateway

The EZVIZ A3 Home Gateway works seamlessly with up to 64 connected EZVIZ devices, providing a central hub for your smart home security setup, and putting control of everything in the palm of your hand.

By making your sensor system interoperable, the A3 provides you with a much broader scope for home security.

Activate or disable your alarms with one tap, receive instant alerts on sensor detection, check camera feeds, and much more, with the EZVIZ App, and enjoy the peace of mind that a fully interconnected home security system provides.

Leading Smart Home Design With Sustainability

Combining the very latest in smart home innovation with a conscientious approach toward sustainability, EZVIZ has developed a range of products made from recycled materials, as well as a range of solar-powered and energy-efficient devices, to help make your home both smarter and greener.

EZVIZ RC3/RC3 Plus Robot Vacuum

With a backplate made from completely recycled materials, the EZVIZ RC3 and RC3 Plus Robot Vacuums are a more eco-friendly choice for your home.

These self-emptying robots feature smart navigation and route-planning protocols, with built-in obstacle avoidance, as well as a variety of cleaning modes and incredible suction power.

And with the EZVIZ RE4 and RE4 Plus as well as the EZVIZ RE5 and RE5 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop on the horizon, the future is looking bright for automated home cleaning.

EZVIZ PS300 Portable Power Station

Delivering grab-and-go power for any situation, the EZVIZ PS300 Portable Power Station is compact and lightweight and comes equipped with four USB charging ports, including USB-C fast-charging, plus two AC outlets and one car outlet.

Perfect for camping adventures, backyard movie nights, or ideal as a backup during a power outage, the PS300 offers long-lasting battery power and can be recharged with solar power too.

EZVIZ DIY Balcony Solar Kit

Bringing efficient and convenient solar power to any dwelling, the EZVIZ DIY Balcony Solar Kit converts solar power into backup energy, to charge your devices.

Energy-efficient, this solar kit can be situated anywhere outside your home, to start reducing your energy consumption. It's super easy to install, and ideal for bringing the convenience of solar power to anyone living in apartments.

Supercharge Your Smart Home With State-of-the-Art Hardware

EZVIZ EB8 4G Outdoor Battery Camera

This pan-and-tilt 4G battery camera operates cordlessly, connecting with 4G LTE networks outdoors to provide reliable security and protection 24/7.

With 2K resolution, GPS location viewing, smart motion detection, and active defence features, the EZVIZ EB8 4G Outdoor Battery Camera is one of the best ways to keep your home protected.

EZVIZ Always-On Battery Camera

Offering crystal clear 2K resolution, plus a staggering 120 days battery life from a single charge, EZVIZ's Always-On Battery Camera provides a reliable go-to option for boosting your home security.

This weatherproof camera is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, providing convenient and effective round-the-clock protection.

EZVIZ RS20 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

With an all-in-one charging dock that features auto-mop washing, auto-air drying, auto-water tank refilling, and anti-tangle technology, the EZVIZ RS20 is one of the most feature-packer robot vacuum and mop cleaners on the market.

Additional features include auto-dust emptying, hot water self-cleaning, plus automatic mop installation and detachment. On-device floor-type detection makes it the perfect robotic cleaner for every type of floor surface in the home.

Dream Easy. Live Smart.

Showcasing their new smart home technologies at IFA 2023, EZVIZ is proud to promote its theme of "Dream Easy. Live Smart" with consistent innovation, and always pushing to provide their customers with an unrivalled experience.