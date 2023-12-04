Adding an indoor camera to your home provides another layer of safety and security. Beyond just capturing break-ins on camera and deterring crime, an indoor camera can help keep your family connected and play a key role in your smart home ecosystem.

As smart home security systems increase in popularity, more families and pet owners are adding indoor cameras to complement their security suite. Indoor cameras can be a great way to keep watch over vulnerable family members when you're not home, or to witness moments with kids or pets that you may otherwise have missed.

EZVIZ's new E6 smart home indoor security camera comes with an array of features that can help you keep an eye on your animals, monitor activity inside your home, and easily communicate with whoever is there.

What makes the EZVIZ E6 unique

EZVIZ

EZVIZ has taken the pain points that customers experience with other indoor cameras and created the E6, a sleek, attractive smart home security camera with amazing picture clarity, pan and tilt range of motion, plus AI-powered features that will simplify your life and provide peace of mind for your family.

Keep a watchful eye on your home

The EZVIZ E6 comes packed with enhanced, subscription-free detection capabilities that monitor your home for unexpected activity. The AI-powered human detection will recognize when someone has entered the room and can even track them with the auto-zoom feature, a 4x zoom that can pick up finer details while still recording the full picture. Whether it's an intruder inside your home, or you're just keeping an eye on your toddler in the other room while they play, the auto-zoom tracking can be helpful in many different scenarios.

The loud noise detection will alert you when the E6 picks up sudden changes in noise level or abnormally loud sounds, such as children's cries, something falling off a shelf, or anything similarly noisy. This feature is especially helpful for multi-generational families living together, with small children and elderly family members who may need assistance unexpectedly. And with a 10-metre sound pickup, the E6 can detect noises from a considerable distance.

Stay connected to your family wherever you are

The E6 can place a video call to your mobile device with its waving-hand recognition. Children and anyone else who's not comfortable using technology can easily wave their hand in front of the camera, and the E6 will automatically video-call your mobile device. Maybe your kids are coming home from school alone for the first time - one quick wave when they walk in the door and your mind is put to ease while they tell you about their day. The waving-hand recognition is a simple way to keep in touch that everyone can use without having technical know-how.

Fun features for pet owners

Ever wonder what your cat does while you're at work? Ever miss your dog and wish you could say hello midday? Pet owners will love the animal-specific features that help you keep an eye on your furry friends while you're out of the house. The bark and meow detection uses an abnormal sound sensing algorithm, so whether your cat is in distress, or your dog is making hilarious noises, you can receive a mobile alert. The E6 can also detect pet activity, so keeping track of animals is easy.

Enjoy incredible viewing angles without blind spots

There's no hiding from the E6's pan and tilt capabilities: you get full 360-degree views of your space, which can be adjusted in the EZVIZ App whenever you need to. Because the E6 can be mounted to a wall, ceiling, or rest on any flat surface, you can optimize your viewing angle to take advantage of its panoramic views.

The E6 camera's 3K resolution and true WDR provide excellent image quality, delivering clear, well-balanced images even in high-contrast lighting scenarios. And when night falls or the lights go off, the infrared night vision continues to capture crisp visuals up to 10 metres.

Elevate your smart home ecosystem with EZVIZ compatibility

EZVIZ

From the EZVIZ App, you have full control of your camera's features, including alerts, remote control functionality, live view and zoom, detection zones, video history, and more. Plus, for even more personalisation and custom automation, the EZVIZ E6 camera is fully compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

More features you'll love

Setting up your EZVIZ E6 is easy, with the option of a wired connection or 2.4 or 5 GHz band to ensure a strong Wi-Fi signal. When it comes to storing your videos, the E6 supports micro-SD cards up to 512 GB, plus EZVIZ CloudPlay storage and HomeKit secure video.

When you don't want to record, perhaps for the privacy of people visiting your home, you can use the privacy lens to cover the camera's view and stop all recording activities.

Check out the EZVIZ E6 smart home indoor security camera to see how you can keep a watchful eye on your home and the ones you love most.