Netflix ignited a powderkeg when it released Extraction in 2020, the Chris Hemsworth-fronted action film exploding to the top of its charts and racking up huge figures as its popularity spread.

Now we know that a sequel is on the way, with Hemsworth returning alongside the first film's director. Find out all the key details right here.

Extraction will hit Netflix on 16 June 2023.

We first got word that Extraction was getting a sequel in September 2021, when Netflix debuted a really short teaser trailer that's mostly cut together from footage of the first film's closing moments.

It ended with confirmation of Extraction 2, but didn't clarify a date or release window, unsurprisingly. We had to wait until early April 2023 before Netflix revealed the streaming date for the movie.

Extraction 2 trailers

The first full-length trailer for Extraction 2 focuses mostly on a single fight scene in what looks like a prison setting.

Suffice to say it looks pretty intense and immersive, with some brutal hits in just a couple of minutes. Later, in mid-May 2023, we got a full trailer that shows us a few more scenes, fights and returning or new characters.

Looking further back, you can check out that first teaser for Extraction 2 right here.

It's short but sweet, and actually serves as a decent reminder of how the last film ended, with Tyler Rake taking a deep plunge into a river in mortal danger after being wounded while protecting his charge.

Since then we've had another teaser for the movie, this time blending behind-the-scenes footage with clips from the movie, as you can see below.

How to watch Extraction 2

Extraction 2 will thankfully be a simple film to watch once it comes out - as a fully homegrown Netflix original, all you'll need is a Netflix account or trial in order to watch it in full.

It may get a limited run in cinemas too, given the first film's popularity, but we'll have to wait to see what Netflix announces on that front when the release date is actually confirmed.

Extraction 2 cast

Firstly, Chris Hemsworth is back in the lead role as mercenary Tyler Rake to head up the Extraction 2 Cast, so you can expect more crunching fight scenes and impressive stunts from the leading man.

Netflix

The film will also see the return of Golshifteh Farahani, reprising her role from the first film, along with newcomers Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili, who appears to be playing the target Rake will be rescuing.

Equally importantly, stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave is at the helm again, which is similarly heartening if you're hoping to see the sort of choreography and brutality that made Extraction's fights and chases so memorable.

Finally, writer Joe Russo, who's done so much work with Marvel alongside his brother Anthony, is again writing the movie, meaning the three biggest names attached to the first movie's tone and content are all back for more.

Extraction 2 story and setting

At the end of Extraction Tyler Rake was in a predicament and a half, but the fact that there's a sequel coming means we know he survived and will fight another day.

However, we don't have much to go on in terms of what Extraction 2 might see him get up to, beyond the fact that he looks like he's doing another search and rescue job.

Writer Joe Russo has said that the team didn't want to make the same film again, so we're theoretically going to get a slightly different tone and pace in the sequel, it would seem. How distinct that is will be something to look forward to finding out.

Russo also told Collider that compared to the first film Extraction 2 "has a different colour schematic. It's set in a different part of the world."

That means we're optimistic that we'll get to see some new locations and potentially a bunch of stunts that play off whatever part of the world we land in, given how well that worked for Bangladesh in Extraction.

Based on the above couple of shots from director Sam Hargrave, it looks like a wintery, snowbound location is likely to feature at some point in the movie.