Key Takeaways Pluto TV offers over 250 content partnerships for free live entertainment.

Signing up for a Pluto TV account unlocks features like viewing history, favorite channels, and watch lists.

Pluto TV allows users to watch future shows immediately in addition to curated content recommendations.

Free streaming services are often slept on. People don't really think much about them, unless you are someone without cable or someone with an HD TV antenna who gets their TV that way. If you use a streaming device, such as a Roku , or if you have a smart TV, you are able to download the free streaming service apps with no issue.

But for those that do use them, there are many that don't show a ton of current shows or movies, and you'll take what you can get. It's free after all. But there are some that go above and beyond to treat the consumers who know about them. Pluto TV is absolutely one of them. Pluto TV has over 250 content partnerships to bring consumers specific shows, ranging from classic TV to current sports shows.

There is a huge benefit when using the Pluto TV app to signing up for an account. Even though it's totally free to sign up, you aren't required to sign up for an account to use it. But if you do, there are a host of features that open up to you. All it takes is a few seconds of your time and they are automatically unlocked. Here are some of the features you'll get by signing up for a Pluto TV account.

pluto tv notable shows The Andy Griffith Show , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed notable movies Top Gun , Trading Places , Mission Impossible , Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels See at Pluto TV

7 Signing up takes no time

All you need to do is use your e-mail

If you haven't created an account before, you can just open up the Pluto TV and start using the service. But if you want to create an account, you just need to type in your e-mail address and a password, and you're set. That's all it takes to start using the Pluto TV subscription. There aren't many downsides to using this, minus sharing your e-mail address with another service. Also, you'll have another password to remember.

6 See what you recently watched

You'll be reminded of what you viewed

Once you've used Pluto TV to watch something, you'll be able to see what you recently viewed if you have an account. The most recently viewed programs will populate on your home page when you open up the app. It will show up above the main titles that Pluto TV is recommending to you.

You can click back into those channels and shows and pick up where you left off in some cases. If the show has ended, you may not be able to go back into it. But if you left and came back and the show is still on, it will bring you right back to where you were. For some of the content, you will also be able to restart the show and watch it from the beginning.

5 Watch a show or movie from the beginning

This only works with certain content

If there is a channel that you click on that is showing a movie or TV show, you have the option to jump in and watch the program from where it is currently running. This is similar to watching cable TV and going into the guide and selecting a channel. You're forced to watch the program from wherever it is during its airing.

However, Pluto TV does offer other options for some of its channels and content. Similar to if you are using cable and watching a movie or TV show that is available on demand, users that have an account are able to start some content from the beginning. This means, if you come to a channel while it's in the middle of a show or a movie, you don't have to watch from where it is. Pluto TV allows you to restart the content and experience it in its entirety. While this doesn't work for every channel or show, it is incredibly helpful for those who utilize this platform frequently.

4 Favorite a channel

Make it easier to find

If you have an account, Pluto TV is able to store what you're watching to make it easier for you to find similar content in the future. However, you can also take that into your own hands by favoriting a channel. When you're watching a channel, select the heart icon from the bottom menu bar, which will instantly add the channel to your favorites list where you can easily find it in the future.

Pluto TV has over 200 channels, so it can be tedious to have to scroll through all of them. Luckily for users, Pluto TV breaks them up into categories, such as drama, true crime, comedy, movies, and more. But favoriting a channel allows your top choices to show up near the top of the guide, making it easier to go to the ones that you frequently visit.

3 Add a show to your Watch List

This lets you know when it's playing

Figuring out that you like a show can be difficult. But once you realize that it is something that you want to rewatch again, Pluto TV makes it easy to save. Right next to the heart icon on a channel is a More icon with three dots. If you click on that, it will bring up the Watch List button, which you can use to create a custom watchlist filled with your favorite shows.

When you're accessing the watchlist, it will show you the shows that you've selected and allows you to play them whenever you want. It basically takes your on demand titles and curates them to your liking. You can pick and choose which ones have interested you in the past and watch them right then and there.

2 Watch future shows now

This is unlike other features

Let's say you're watching a channel and decide to toggle over to see what is coming up in the future on that channel. Similar to using a guide on a cable TV, you can see what shows are playing for the next few hours on Pluto TV. But unlike cable TV, you are able to actually watch some of those programs right now instead of having to wait.

This is a unique feature because it eliminates the need to have to wait for a specific time to watch a show. This isn't the case for every channel and every show. It only works for older shows or programs that aren't as timely. But if you're watching a channel and there is a Watch Now icon in an upcoming show on that channel, you can scan over and watch that option instead.

You might not see this frequently if you're searching the guide throughout the day. But it does exist and you are able to do it if you have an account. If you see it as an option, it is worth trying just for the novelty of it as well.

1 Enjoy curated content from Pluto TV

This comes after you utilize other features

After you've been using Pluto TV for a bit, the service will start to learn your habits and start suggesting content to enjoy. This is a boost for anyone who doesn't love having to search through the guide, watch list, favorites, and more. Pluto TV will offer you these suggestions as soon as you open up the app, making it the first thing that you see. It is helpful to find shows that you may not know about that are similar to ones that you've already watched and enjoyed.