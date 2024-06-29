Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch Online membership is required for most online games, but there are some exceptions.

Subscription is cheaper than PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

Perks include access to classic games, cloud saves, voice chat, and free DLC.

If you want to play online games on the Nintendo Switch, then in all but a few cases, you're going to need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. There are some games, such as Fortnite, that don't require a subscription for online multiplayer, but the vast majority of Switch games do.

There are two bits of good news, however. The first is that Nintendo's online subscription is the cheapest out of all of the big gaming consoles, coming in much cheaper than subscriptions to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

The second piece of good news is that a Nintendo Switch Online membership doesn't just allow you to play Switch games online with your friends. It also comes with a number of other perks which make it even better value. Here are seven extra benefits that come with the Nintendo Switch Online membership.

1 Access to classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games

A free library of more than 100 games from years gone by

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass both give users access to current games for the respective consoles. Nintendo does things a little differently. You don't get access to any free Nintendo Switch games with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but you do get access to a large library of games from previous Nintendo consoles.

The standard subscription includes access to classic games for the NES, SNES, and Game Boy, including The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Metroid, Donkey Kong Jr., Blaster Master, Star Fox, and many, many more. You can play as many of the games as you wish, all for free.

2 Save Data Cloud to back up your game data

Don't lose your progress if you lose your Switch

Nintendo Switch Online allows you to store your game saves in the cloud to back up your progress. That way, if you do have to wipe your Switch for whatever reason, or if you run out of storage, you'll still have a backup you can download at a later date. You can also restore your progress if you break your Switch and need to get a replacement.

There is a catch, though: not all games will save to the cloud. Nintendo blocks some games to "ensure fair play", whatever that means.

3 Voice chat through the Nintendo Switch Online app

Scream at your friends when they fire blue shells at you

One of the best parts about online gaming is trash-talking your friends as you play. Instead of screaming at the TV or Switch screen when something goes wrong, you get to scream at your fellow players instead. When someone fires that evil blue shell at you just about you're about to cross the finish line in Mario Kart 8, you can let them know exactly what you think of them.

If you want to use voice chat when playing your Switch online, you'll need to the Nintendo Switch Online app, which won't work on some older iPhones and iPads. You can open a voice chat in the app for supported games, and then trash talk to your heart's content. It's not the greatest chat feature in the world, but it can do the job.

4 See which friends are online in the Nintendo Switch Online app

Check who's around for another session of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You've signed up for Nintendo Switch Online and are now able to play online multiplayer games. Now all you need is someone to play them with.

The Nintendo Switch Online app allows you to see the live status of all of your friends so you can see who's online and hit them up for a quick game. You can only see the status of people who you've added as a friend, and you can choose to share your own online status with all of your friends, just your best friends, or keep it hidden from everyone if you don't want to get pestered for another round of Smash Bros.

5 Access to special features for specific games

Bonus services for Animal Crossing, Smash Bros., and Splatoon

Some first-party games also have exclusive additional features through the Nintendo Switch Online app. For example, for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can access the NookLink through the Nintendo Switch Online app. The NookLink allows you to send messages to other players, import custom designs from earlier Animal Crossing titles, and even track turnip prices in the Island Newspaper.

In Splatoon 3, you get access to SplatNet 3, which allows you to purchase special in-game gear, and check battle records. For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Smash World service allows you to post videos made with the Video Editor, or view and download videos posted by other people. You can also upload stages created with the Stage Builder or download those created by others.

6 Member offers including exclusive games

Exclusive game trials and products are also available

As a Nintendo Switch Online member, you also get access to a wide range of offers and exclusives. These include Switch games F-Zero 99 and the highly addictive Tetris 99 in which you pit your Tetris skills against 99 other players in a battle royale of block stacking. As well as these two games, you also get access to free trials of some games, so you can give them a try before deciding if you want to make a purchase.

Members also get access to some exclusive hardware, including classic wireless controllers designed to mimic the iconic controllers of the NES, SNES, and N64. You can also purchase Switch game vouchers, which let you buy two games at a reduced price.

7 Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards

Earn Platinum Points by using the Switch online service

A Missions & Rewards section of the Nintendo Switch Online hub sets you tasks, such as "play software that supports online play", or game-specific goals, like "play the NES version of Super Mario Bros". Each completed mission will earn you Platinum Points that can be traded for digital items on Nintendo's website, such as exclusive icons, frames, and backgrounds for your Switch profile picture. It's worth noting that Platinum Points are not the same as Gold Points (usually earned when buying games from Nintendo itself) and expire after six months, so don't forget to spend them

8 N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive games with the Expansion Pack

Play iconic N64, GBA, and Mega Drive games for free

The standard Nintendo Switch Online membership gives you access to classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games, but for an additional fee, you can sign up for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This grants you access to even more games.

You can relive your misspent youth playing GoldenEye 007 in multiplayer using the ridiculous Slappers Only mode.

You get a back catalog of classic N64 games, including some truly legendary titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, and Perfect Dark. Even better, you can play many of these games in online multiplayer, so you can relive your misspent youth playing GoldenEye 007 in multiplayer using the ridiculous Slappers Only mode.

As well as N64 games, Expansion Pack subscribers also get access to Game Boy Advance games, including classics such as The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap and Metroid Fusion. The games aren't limited to Nintendo consoles, either, with some classic Sega Mega Drive games such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Ecco the Dolphin also available to play for free.

9 Additional DLC with the Expansion Pack

Extra Mario Kart courses and other expansion packs

Another perk of the Expansion Pack subscription is that you get access to some additional DLC for a limited number of games. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass adds an additional 48 remastered courses from across the Mario Kart games in 12 new cups. All of these courses can be played locally or in online multiplayer.

There's also additional DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with the Happy Home Paradise expansion giving you the ability to design vacation homes for island residents, using exclusive new design elements. You can also share your vacation home designs or view those shared by other people. For Splatoon 2, the Octo Expansion is a new single-player mode with 80 brand-new levels.

All of these DLC expansions are available to purchase if you have a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but if you have the Expansion Pack, they're included for free.

FAQ

Q: Do you get free games with Nintendo Switch Online?

You do, but in almost all cases these aren't Nintendo Switch games. Instead, you get access to games from previous consoles. With a standard subscription, you get free access to a library of NES, SNES, and Game Boy games. With the Expansion Pack, you also get N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive games, too.

There are two free Switch games included, however, F-Zero 99 and Tetris 99 are two exclusive Switch games for people with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Q: Is the Nintendo Online Membership worth it?

If you want to play games online, then it's a no brainer. You'll need the Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to do so. If you're not fussed about online play, then it's still a pretty reasonable price to gain access to a large library of free games from older consoles. It's a lot cheaper than PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.