Data protection is a must in today's world. Think about how many times you've been surfing the Internet or scrolling on social media and an ad for something you were just talking about appears. The amount of data that switches hands every second on the Internet is mind-boggling. Targeted ads are often the least of your problems, too.

If you aren't taking precautions, your network may be very easy to hack into. The use of a virtual private network (VPN) can help keep hackers at bay . They act as a tunnel to keep your connection, traffic, and data secure when you're on the Internet.

There are a lot of VPNs on the market, some free and others you have to pay for. ExpressVPN offers both a free version and a premium option, and it's my go-to VPN for several reasons -- though ease of use tops the list. If you're seeking protection, stability, and speed, here's why ExpressVPN really excels compared to others in the market.

ExpressVPN offers something quite rare in the VPN market -- a free trial that's genuinely worth trying. While there are plenty of free VPNs available, finding one that's both usable and actually effective is a challenge. Free VPNs tend to have lesser security and weaker protocols. This means that, while they're free, you aren't as protected as you should be.

Free VPNs often come with data caps and limits, which restrict the amount of data that you can transfer over the network. ExpressVPN's free trial is not a free VPN -- it's the real deal. You can use this time to tailor the service to your needs, whether that’s securing your online activities or leveraging its features like ID alerts. These alerts can monitor the dark web for your personal information, such as your social security number and other sensitive data.

If you're paying for your subscription in cryptocurrency, ExpressVPN does not allow for a free trial period.

