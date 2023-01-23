There won't be much to look forward to in terms of new tablets this year, Mark Gurman says.

Apple updates most of its products on a roughly annual cycle, but those hoping for a big new version of most of its iPads shouldn't expect anything special this year according to a new report. Things might be different in 2024, however.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple isn't likely to offer any big new updates to its entry-level iPads or the iPad mini or iPad Air this year, and the same is likely to be the case for the iPad Pro. But it's Apple's high-end iPads that will see big changes in 2024, he believes.

Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman says that he expects a "major iPad Pro revamp next spring," meaning that 2024 will be a big year for Apple's biggest tablet. That update, Gurman reports, will include an updated design and the move to OLED screens for the first time.

The move to OLED would likely allow Apple to sell iPads with improved brightness and contrast, but it's that new design that will surely be of most interest to many. The iPad Pro has barely changed in terms of design since the current one was introduced in 2018. The only tweaks include a larger camera bump around the back, introduced to accommodate the LiDAR scanner. However, it now appears that further changes are afoot.

If previous rumours turn out to be accurate we can expect a few things to happen when the iPad Pro finally gets a new design. Rumours of support for MagSafe continue to pop up, although it isn't immediately clear whether Apple intends to allow these tablets to charge other devices using reverse wireless charging.

Other rumours have Apple considering larger displays, as 9to5Mac notes, with others suggesting that the rumours 14-inch model might not be an iPad Pro at all.

At this point it looks increasingly likely that the 2023 iPad Pro will be a mere spec bump, which means the 2024 update will be the one to watch out for.