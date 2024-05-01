Key Takeaways Beats announced its long-awaited Solo 4 headphones, with enhanced battery life and lossless audio capabilities.

As 2024 unfolds, signaling the approach of summer, the air fills with the cheerful chirping of birds emerging from their winter slumber. Meanwhile, the headphones and earbuds industry is buzzing with anticipation, as leaks, rumors, and announcements are igniting excitement among audiophiles, including this audiophile typing this article.

In the previous year, 2023, the market saw a surge of new headphones and earbuds released. It was a rather busy year for those who love music and there were plenty of standouts. Some of my personal favorites include Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra series, Beats unveiling the Studio Pro headphones as the successor to its Studio range, and Bowers & Wilkins enhancing its acclaimed Px7 S2 headphones to the Px7 S2e.

However, while 2023 was undoubtedly a year of excitement, let's peer ahead and delve into the realm of speculation and confirmation. With Beats announcing its long-awaited iteration of a beloved line and whispers circulating about Sony's plans to refresh one of its most iconic headphones, the anticipation is palpable.

A popular option has had a makeover

Beats

Perhaps one of the most popular wireless headphones on the market, Beats has finally released the latest iteration in its Solo lineup, the Beats Solo 4. Its predecessor, the Solo 3, hit the market all the way back in 2016, so an upgrade has been well overdue. The company's on-ear headphones have seen a few improvements that will make the experience of using them better overall.

Firstly, the battery has seen an improvement. The Solo 3 headphones have a generous battery life of 40 hours, but Beats has found a way of squeezing an extra 10 hours in there, taking the total battery life to 50 hours. If you travel, or are susceptible to forgetful charging, then this will come in handy. I happen to be the latter, so the extra battery life is sure to save my bacon. Similar to its predecessor, the latest version retains the Beats Fast Fuel feature, delivering a remarkable five hours of playback after just a brief 10-minute charge.

Also, new enhancements to the Solo 4 headphones include a 3.5mm wired connection. If the battery life is totally dead, you can hard-wire the Solo 4s like in the good old days and listen with a trusty cable. Beats designed the Solo 4s as passively tuned, which means that you'll get the same audio quality when listening both wirelessly and plugged in. However, what I'm looking most forward to is the lossless audio capabilities. The Solo 4 headphones have a USB-C connection, which, when in use, will allow you to listen to lossless audio. Of course, this is only the case if you are listening through a lossless audio streaming platform with a supported device, but I imagine that most self-proclaimed audiophiles will have access to that. The Solo 4 are available now for $200, so be sure to check back for a review.

2 A new Sony WH-1000 release?

Sony's most popular ANC headphones could be around the corner

While there haven't been any credible leaks, or even a peep from Sony. However, if history has taught us anything, we could be very close to seeing a new release in the WH-1000 headphones range. The very first iteration of the WH range was the WH-1000XM3, which was released in August 2018. Its successor, the WH-1000XM4, followed up two years later in August 2020. You won't be surprised to hear that the WH1000-XM5s will be released two years later, in 2022. Therefore, if Sony isn't feeling like shaking things up, we should be seeing the XM6s in the summer, probably around August of this year.

We love the WH-1000XM5 headphones for several reasons. Firstly, they boast a lightweight design, ensuring that extended wear remains remarkably comfortable without causing you any problems. Additionally, Sony's collapsible case offers both protection and convenience, effortlessly fitting into tight spaces without the bulkiness often associated with headphone cases. The ANC is also fantastic, one of the best in the industry, so the WH-1000XM6 headphones have a lot to live up to. It will be very interesting to see if Sony can top the XM5s but we will be waiting patiently to see if they can.

3 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are likely to be popular

While the speculation surrounding the Sony XM6 remains uncertain, the rumors swirling around a potential release of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in 2024 carry much more weight. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro made their debut in August 2022, approximately one year and seven months after the original Buds Pro. Following this release pattern, it's reasonable to anticipate the arrival of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro sometime in the fall of 2024. Since the Buds Pro range is one of the most popular earbuds, especially for Android users, this news is potentially exciting.

The speculation surrounding the release date of the new Buds Pro carries more weight than the XM6s, largely due to the informed sources commenting on it. Last year, SamMobile boldly suggested that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would launch in 2024, indicating that these new buds might debut alongside the next versions of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Reinforcing this idea, the often-correct industry analyst Roland Quandt of WinFuture confirmed the arrival of Samsung's next-gen buds on January 22, 2024.

An anticipated feature in the market for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is the inclusion of onboard real-time AI.

An anticipated feature in the market for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is the inclusion of onboard real-time AI. This onboard AI could be used for real-time language interpretation, aligning the Buds with Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy S24, which is equipped with generative AI features like Chat Assist. Therefore, it would make sense for the company to incorporate this technology into the Buds 3 Pro. Currently, there aren't any earbuds on the market that include real-time AI, so Samsung would set themselves apart from the competition.

4 AirPods Pro Max 2?

C'mon Apple, give us a clue

It's incredible to realize that the AirPods Max headphones made their debut over three years ago -- time sure flies. Yet, amidst the passage of time, rumors abound suggesting that we might witness the arrival of the AirPods Max 2 sometime in mid-2024, or perhaps even earlier in 2025. Given that there has been only one iteration of the AirPods Max thus far, predicting their release timeline becomes a bit tricky. However, if we were to make an educated guess, it's highly probable that Apple will unveil the AirPods Max 2 headphones alongside their next wave of iPhones and iPads, typically towards the end of the year.

While the AirPods Max 2 headphones already stand out as among the best over-ear options available, there are a few potential upgrades on our radar. Chief among them is the addition of a 'power off' button, a feature that is likely to please many users who find the current 'low power mode' restrictive. Furthermore, the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack would greatly enhance the user experience. Imagine being on a long flight and wanting to watch the in-flight entertainment or enjoying older audio formats like CDs or vinyl at home -- having a 3.5mm input would enable seamless connectivity in such scenarios.

5 Sonos' first headphones?

The home entertainment giants are entering the headphones sphere

Sonos/ Pocket-lint

In the world of audio enthusiasts, whispers of Sonos headphones have long echoed in the air. Now, it seems that these murmurs may finally materialize into reality, as reports hint at a much-anticipated debut in the spring of 2024. Priced to rival the industry giants like Bose and Sony, these headphones are expected to not only deliver premium sound quality but also seamlessly integrate with a variety of Sonos speakers while supporting Sonos Voice Control.

With a purported price tag exceeding $400, these Sonos headphones are poised to challenge the dominance of Apple's AirPods Max. Available in two stylish colors, they are rumored to synchronize effortlessly with existing Sonos setups, promising a cohesive audio experience across the board. And it doesn't stop there -- whispers suggest that Sonos has its sights set on the earbud market as well, gearing up to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.

However, as with any highly anticipated release, speculation is met with cautious optimism. Bloomberg reports suggest that Sonos encountered setbacks in the development process, delaying the launch until summer due to software issues. Yet, despite these challenges, Sonos remains undeterred in its ambition to compete with industry giants like Apple, Sony, and Bose. With plans to produce between 650,000 to 1 million units within the next year, Sonos is gearing up to meet the anticipated demand for its new headphones -- and perhaps even venture into the realm of in-ear headphones to challenge the dominance of the AirPods Pro.