Google had a busy day today, with the company descending upon New York City to announce all kinds of new devices and features. There was the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, Google Tensor G3 chip, and more.

If you didn't watch the event, don't worry, we have a full rundown of everything announced at Made by Google so you can catch up and decide if any of the gadgets are right for you.

How to rewatch the Made by Google event

Did you miss the event? No worries because you can still watch the event on YouTube. You can experience the event just like it was aired live. Of course, that will take more than an hour, so the quicker way is to read our recap of everything Google announced here.

Everything announced at Made by Google

The Made by Google event was mainly carried by the exciting features offered by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but there was a lot more to it than just phones. There are new Pixel Buds, a new watch, an improved Tensor chip, and new Google Assistant features. Not everything announced is coming right away, but for fans of Google's stuff, everything is at least interesting.

New phones: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro were among the most exciting announcements at Google's event. Many of the new features announced include the power of AI thanks to the new Tensor G3 processor.

The screens of both phones are impressive, with the Pixel 8 featuring a 6.2-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 60-120Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of up to 2000 nits. The Pixel 8 Pro makes some smart upgrades, including a 6.7-inch display with a 2992 x 1344 pixel resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate. The brightness is also bumped up to 2400 nits.

Pixel Watch 2

Google also announced the Pixel Watch 2 with some serious improvements over the original watch. Our rundown of everything different from the original Pixel Watch to the Pixel Watch 2 breaks down the key details. The Qualcomm W5100 with Cortex M33 co-processor is one of the biggest changes that'll greatly improve the watch's performance.

The new Google Pixel Watch 2 features notable upgrades over the previous model. It's not rewriting the book on what a smartwatch should be, but features like an improved heart rate monitor and a skin temperature sensor are tempting.

There's also a slightly larger battery, a multi-path optical heart rate sensor, and a skin temperature sensor rounding out some of the notable changes.

The Pixel Buds Pro update was one of the more subdued announcements, but they still have some exciting upgrades coming. Conversation detection is the feature making the most waves. When AI on the Pixel Buds Pro detects your voice, the earbuds will automatically pause your music and activate transparency mode. Google also cited improved call quality with Clear Calling for those who like using their earbuds to make calls. And for gamers, the company announced lower latency for audio over Bluetooth.

Google's high-end earbuds aren't new, but they're getting some exciting new features that might make them worth picking up if you don't already own a pair. And if you do, you'll get these cool new features without buying anything extra.

Additionally, some new colors are coming in the form of Porcelain and Bay Blue. If you don't already own a pair, one of these new looks might be for you, though we wouldn't recommend buying a new pair just for alternate colors if you already own Pixel Buds Pro.

A new chip: Tensor G3

The Tensor G3 chip is the powerhouse making many of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro's new features possible. It's faster than the G2, but the real highlight is everything it can do with AI. For example, the new Call Screen functionality seems like an amazing feature due to the prevalence of annoying spam calls. And when you do answer the phone, you'll get better audio and video quality.

Audio Magic Eraser, better screen reading, and improvements to Google Assistant are just some of the benefits offered by Google's latest processor.

AI: Assistant with Bard

Google Assistant will integrate with Google's Bard generative AI going forward. Some of the stuff Google showed off is quite impressive. For example, Google Assistant with Bard can contextually craft a social media post based on an image you provide. That can save a ton of time for people who don't have a dedicated social media manager, as the AI will handle the tedious part of creating supporting text. Google also showed off using AI to catch up on your email and look for specific aspects of messages.

The feature is still in the early phases, with Google calling it experimental, but it sounds quite impressive, and we look forward to using it.