Summary The Raspberry Pi 1 played a significant role in bringing SBCs to the masses.

The Raspberry Pi 3 was a big step forward with onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Raspberry Pi 5 currently offers the best specs, supporting up to 16GB of RAM and NVME SSDs.

Single-board computers (SBCs) cram everything you need for a computer, such as a processor, RAM, networking, and ports, onto a single circuit board. Arguably the godfather of modern SBCs is the Raspberry Pi.

The Raspberry Pi started life as an SBC intended for educational purposes, with the aim of getting more young people into programming computers rather than just doomscrolling through them. However, it quickly became a popular choice for tinkerers and hobbyists who could build impressive projects using a Raspberry Pi.

There have been significant changes since the first model was released back in 2012, with new models released on a regular basis. Here's every Raspberry Pi model ranked from worst to best.

8 Raspberry Pi 2 series

Well, one of them had to be last

I feel a bit guilty for placing the Raspberry Pi 2 series in the worst position on this list. It was a more powerful model than the original series, with the Raspberry Pi 2 Model B having a 4-core CPU and 1GB of RAM. This was a huge leap from the single-core processor and 512MB of RAM on the Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+ and made the Raspberry Pi 2 series the first 64-bit model.

The Raspberry Pi 2 series still lacked on-board Wi-Fi or Bluetooth however, so you needed an additional dongle or an Ethernet connection to bring your Raspberry Pi 2 online. The real reason why it's much lower in the list than its lower-powered predecessor, however, is simply that it wasn't the first of its kind.

7 Raspberry Pi 400 series

A Pi 4 in a keyboard

Raspberry Pi / Pocket-lint

The original Raspberry Pi was designed to be an affordable aid for teaching young people about programming. The intent was to make a cheap computer that you could program yourself and use for DIY projects.

The Raspberry Pi 400 series was the first model to try to make that process easier by integrating the Raspberry Pi into a full-size keyboard. That means that -- to start using the Raspberry Pi 400 Series -- all you need to do is plug in a mouse and a monitor, and you're ready to go.

The downside is that, since the board is inside the keyboard, it severely limits what you can do with a Raspberry Pi 400 series. You can't build the board into your project, for example, like you can with other models. The Raspberry Pi 400 also has fewer ports and no audio jack, so while it is more convenient for some uses, it's nowhere near as versatile as the standalone Raspberry Pi 4.

6 Raspberry Pi 500 series

The easiest way to use the most powerful Pi

Raspberry Pi

All the issues with the Raspberry Pi 400 series apply to the Raspberry Pi 500 series. This is another Pi built into a keyboard, which makes it easier to get started but ultimately makes it less useful.

The Raspberry Pi 500 is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi 400, however. It features a 2.4GHz processor compared to the 1.8GHz processor on the Raspberry Pi 400, a more powerful GPU, and twice the RAM.

5 Raspberry Pi 3 series

The Pi gets Wi-Fi