Key Takeaways Doctor Who has gone through multiple actors since its premiere in 1963, with each regeneration offering a fresh take on the beloved character.

Christopher Eccleston was the first actor to bring Doctor Who back to life in 2005, followed by David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, and now David Tennant again in the 60th anniversary specials.

Ncuti Gatwa took on the role of the Doctor in 2023, continuing the rich tradition of actors portraying the time-traveling character in this iconic and long-running series.

In the grand world of science fiction and fantasy, there are many fanbases who passionately follow their favorite universe through every move, iteration, and generation. There are Trekkies, Tolkenites, Star Wars fans, and then there are Whovians. Whether you're an OG Whovian who's followed Doctor Who since it premiered on the BBC in 1963, or a newer fan of the beloved science fiction franchise since its regeneration in 2005, you have been whisked off to the delightful world of the time-traveling Doctor and their companions. We're taking a comprehensive look at every actor or actress who has played the beloved Doctor throughout the past, present, and future.

After premiering in 1963, the original Doctor Who series ran for an impressive 26 seasons, finally going off the air in 1989. After a 1996 TV movie failed to launch a new series, the future of Doctor Who entered into a sort of development hell. Its future was uncertain through the rest of the '90s and the early aughts until showrunner Russell T. Davies successfully pitched a new, streamlined Doctor Who series more suited for 21st-century television. The man from Wales, who fell in love with Doctor Who as a child watching the original series, would go on to reboot the series successfully and introduce a new generation to the Doctor and their Tardis.

One of the hallmarks of Doctor Who is the ability of the main character to regenerate upon death into what is essentially the same character in a different body. This makes it easy to keep the show fresh by occasionally recasting the lead. We're looking at the chronology of the current generation of Doctor Who.

Christopher Eccleston

The Ninth Doctor

BBC studios

Christopher Eccleston (2005) Christopher Eccleston brought the role of Doctor Who back to life. He would be the first to play the Doctor in a television series since Sylvester McCoy in 1989. Showrunner Russel T. Davies Starring Christopher Eccleston, BIllie Piper Years aired 2005

After the 1996 TV movie, Doctor Who continued to exist in licensed novels and audio plays. Then, in 2003, after years of absence, the BBC announced a new television series, a direct continuation of the story that ended in 1989.

Russell T. Davies was chosen to lead the revival of Doctor Who for the 21st-century audience, with two-time BAFTA-nominated English actor Christopher Eccleston in the leading role. This revival introduced a whole new generation to the Doctor, the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Tardis, famously bigger on the inside. The series, released to wide acclaim, saw Eccleston depart after just one season, driven by his concerns about being typecast, to pursue other projects.

David Tennant

The Tenth Doctor

BBC studios

David Tennant David Tennant, one of the most beloved Doctors, catapulted into leading man stardom with his turn as the Doctor. Showrunner Russel T. Davies Starring David Tennant, Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, Freema Agyeman Years aired 2005-2010

Matt Smith

The Eleventh Doctor

BBC studios

Matt Smith Matt Smith, widely recognized today for his work in the Netflix series The Crown and HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, took his turn as The Doctor beginning in 2010. Showrunner Steven Moffat Starring Matt Smith, Karren Gillian, Jenna Coleman Years aired 2010-2013

David Tennant's departure brought another crucial change in the show. Showrunner Russel T. Davies would also be leaving, with Steven Moffat set to take the helm as head writer and showrunner. After Tennant announced his departure from the role of the Doctor, Moffat began auditions, and the search was on for the next incarnation. One of the earliest to audition, and the man who ended up getting the role, was English actor Matt Smith. He became the youngest actor ever to play the role and was thrust from relative obscurity into the intergalactic limelight of Doctor Who. Matt Smith stepped down in 2013 after three seasons, though he would go on to state in a 2016 interview that he wished he'd stayed longer.

Peter Capaldi

The Twelfth Doctor

BBC studios

Peter Capaldi With a return to a less obscure name, Peter Capaldi took up the role of the Doctor in 2014. Showrunner Steven Moffat Starring Peter Capaldi, Jenna Coleman, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas Years aired 2014-2017

By the time Scottish actor Peter Capaldi was offered the role of the Doctor, he was already a multi-time BAFTA-winning and many-time BAFTA-nominated actor for his work in television and film. Capaldi's history with Doctor Who is quite storied, as he was asked to audition for the role in 1995 while searching for a Doctor to star in the 1996 TV movie. He actually didn't go, stating, "I didn't go. I loved the show so much, and I didn't think I would get it, and I didn't want just to be part of a big cull of actors." Years later, he actually played a character that appeared during one of David Tennant's Doctor Who episodes in 2008.

Capaldi accepted the role and played the titular role for three seasons. His departure in 2017 would also mark the departure of showrunner Steven Moffat, which would give way to a new doctor that would end up making history in the role.

Jodie Whittaker

The Thirteenth Doctor

BBC studios

Jodie Whittaker Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall teamed up again for Doctor Who after working together on Broadchurch, which starred David Tennant. Showrunner Chris Chibnall Starring Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill Years aired 2018-2022

After Peter Capaldi's turn as the Doctor, Steven Moffat also stepped back and passed the role of showrunner to writer Chris Chibnall. In another web of "everyone knows each other," Chris Chibnall created and wrote the British crime drama series "Broadchurch." The show starred David Tennant and ran from 2013 to 2017. English actress Jodie Whittaker had a recurring lead role in the show, so Chibnall was familiar with her work. Whittaker was his first choice for the Doctor during his turn as showrunner.

Jodie Whittaker's run lasted three seasons before the search for the next Doctor began.

David Tennant

The Fourteenth Doctor

BBC studios

David Tennant Release date: November 25, 2023 David Tennant returns to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in a series of specials as the Fourteenth Doctor. Showrunner Russel T. Davies Starring David Tennant, Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, Freema Agyeman

The BBC decided to pull out all the stops to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. In the finale scene of Jodie Whittaker's final episode, her version of the Doctor regenerated into a Doctor played by David Tennant. It was confirmed shortly after that this would not be the return of the tenth Doctor, but rather Tennant would be portraying the fourteenth Doctor, if only for a few hour-long specials.

Russel T. Davies returned to showrun the specials and put the band back together. The 60th-anniversary specials were a return to some beloved characters from seasons past as well as lore and villains from deep in the back catalog of Doctor Who.

Ncuti Gatwa

The Fifteenth Doctor

BBC studios

Ncuti Gatwa Ncuti Gatwa, most known from the Netflix series Sex Education, takes up the mantle from David Tennant and continues on with showrunner Russel T. Davies as the newest Doctor. Showrunner Russel T. Davies Starring Ncuti Gatwa, Millie GIbson Years aired 2023-

Showrunner Russel T. Davies returns to Doctor Who with an eye set on the future and a pen unafraid to meld fantasy with science fiction. After a series of 4 specials celebrating the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa will take up the role of Doctor Who beginning with a special in 2023, with a regular series being ordered for 2024.

FAQ

Q: Why does the Doctor regenerate?

The beauty of regeneration

One of the most clever aspects of the Doctor Who science fiction universe is that the titular character, by way of powers bestowed upon him from being a particular type of alien known as a Time Lord, is able to regenerate into a new form upon death or fatal injury.

While days could be spent arguing the often conflicting canon of maximum regenerations per life cycle, how regeneration works, or what it can or can't do, suffice to say there remains a mechanism through which one Doctor Who actor can be replaced with another. This helps keep the show fresh by constantly inviting new Doctors, who in turn take on new companions and create new dynamics for audiences to enjoy.

Part of the joy of Doctor Who is, when at its best, not taking itself too seriously. After all, the great complexities of time travel, timelines, and paradoxes were all boiled down to "A big ball of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey stuff."

Q: Who were the Doctors in the original run?

A look back at those Who came before

Credit and thanks must be paid to the actors who portrayed Doctor Who in it's original run. Their work and that of the writers laid the groundwork for one of the longest-running and most adored science-fiction shows of all time. Let's take a quick look at the Doctors of the past.