The BBC has told employees that they should delete TikTok from corporate phones, although it appears to have stopped short of calling it a ban.

TikTok has found itself in trouble around the world of late, with the United States banning the app from all government devices. The U.K. also followed suit, while other countries have banned devices with TikTok installed from connecting to their government networks. There's also a chance the app could be banned from the United States entirely.

Now, the U.K.'s BBC appears to be the first media company to effectively ban TikTok from corporate phones, although those who need it for work will still be able to use it.

Reporting on the BBC, the BBC notes that the move was detailed in an email sent to staff.

"The decision is based on concerns raised by government authorities worldwide regarding data privacy and security," the email reportedly said. "If the device is a BBC corporate device, and you do not need TikTok for business reasons, TikTok should be deleted from the BBC corporate mobile device."

Notably, staff with the app installed on their personal phone that they also use for work have been told to contact the BBC's security team for instructions.

TikTok is being viewed with suspicion by an increasing number of governments and other entities thanks to its ties to the Chinese government. Some worry that TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance could be compelled to hand user data over to the Chinese authorities.

However, TikTok says that all of this is just noise.

A spokesperson told the BBC that "The BBC has a strong presence on our platform, with multiple accounts from news through to music reaching our engaged community both in the UK and around the world." The person went on to say that TikTok believes "these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics."

That's a line that TikTok has trotted out when discussing other international bands of late, but it doesn't seem to be making anyone feel better about letting the app onto phones that hold sensitive information.