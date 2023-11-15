LG LG C3 OLED $1300 $1800 Save $500 The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs under $2000, with perfect blacks along with excellent colors, good brightness, and outstanding gaming features. It might not be bright enough to combat direct glare, but honestly, TVs shouldn't be set opposite windows anyway. $1300 at Best Buy

When I get the chance to geek out about tech I not only own, but enjoy using every day, I jump at the chance to write about it. And with Black Friday shopping looming almost directly on the horizon, I've started to browse deals myself ans noticed that my favorite TV, the LG C3, is on sale at Best Buy at the time of writing. But even if it isn't on sale, I would purchase it again - in fact, when I bought this TV a month ago, I didn't get it at much of a discount -- and given how I think this TV excels in every way, I don't regret it. In fact, when we reviewed the LG C3, Pocket-lint's TV expert Verity Burns also praised its performance, giving it 4.5/5 stars and noting the "refined, detailed picture performance" along with the impressive smart TV interface.

Why buy the LG C3 a good TV even when it's not on sale?

The simple answer is that this TV is just that good. The LG C3 is an OLED TV, which means each individual pixel is self-emissive. In other words, the TV can turn off individual pixels instead of relying on a backlight like you see with traditional LCD technology. Because of this, blacks are perfect. If the media source calls for black, the TV simply turns the pixels off. This nearly infinite contrast ratio really helps colors pop and creates some great dynamic range in scenes with bright and dark elements. That makes virtually all TV shows and movies look great.The C3 also launched in 2023 and comes with top-end 2023 features. That includes native 120hz support along with four HDMI 2.1 ports and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Those three features give the LG C3 perfect compatibility with all of today's modern consoles. So, if you have multiple consoles, or you're worried about proper support, don't be. The C3 can handle all of them.

For gamers, the input lag is only about 10 ms in Game Mode, which is very low for a smart TV, even in 2023, and is one of the best in the segment, whether it's OLED or not. You can optionally set the TV to a normal picture mode and enable ALLM. There are no concrete measurements as to how much input lag this adds, but anecdotally, it seems to be five to 10 ms, which won't be noticeable by most gamers. Thus, you get a brighter, punchier experience with only a minimal increase in input lag.

In short, this TV is a monster for basically any use. Sure, competitors may score slightly better in some metrics, but they also score worse in others. The LG C3 is either at or near the top of the list when it comes to price and performance, even if it's not on sale. Fortunately, it is on sale, so check it out.

