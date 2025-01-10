Summary Micro debuts its Microlino Spider concept car, which resembles a golf cart and is tailored for short-distance urban travel.

The open-roof design and compact build of the Microlino Spider make it an eco-friendly and stylish solution, and Micro has its eyes set on the US market.

Micro aims to challenge Tesla's EV dominance with its unique approach, offering a safer and more environmentally friendly travel alternative.

Swiss-based electric vehicle maker Micro has unveiled an all-new concept car, which it calls the Microlino Spider. At the Brussels Motor Show for 2025, the company showcased the conceptual product, describing it as being an "Anti-Pick-Up-Truck."

"This groundbreaking design introduces a stylish, sustainable, and safe vehicle for residential areas and leisure destinations. Lovingly dubbed the "Anti-Pick-Up-Truck," the Microlino Spider could revolutionize how we approach short-distance travel -- not just in Europe but also in the United States," says Micro in a blog post.

As a microcar, the Microlino Spider is designed to emulate a golf cart in its appearance. The vehicle features an open roof design, a compact build, and easy-access side entry.

Micro has made inroads with its innovative electric bubble-style cars throughout parts of Europe, which are designed specifically for short-distance urban travel . With the Microlino Spider, the company is now eyeing the US market.

"In the U.S. -- the largest market for golf carts globally -- the Microlino Spider provides an eco-friendly, safer, and, above all, more stylish solution. It is permitted on most roads with a speed limit of 35 mph (56 km/h), covering over half of the road network in the country," says Micro.

Micro's vision for an EV future diverges from Tesla's

The Microlino Spider is the polar opposite of, say, a Cybertruck

For the most part, the automotive industry's recent MO has been one of 'the bigger, the better.' Whether we're talking about electric vehicles or traditional petrol-powered autos, American roads are dominated by SUVs and pick-up trucks.

With its unique line of miniature vehicles, Micro has been setting itself apart from the crowd. The company's vision for the future is one in which 'micromobile' cars dominate city streets. In context, the 'Anti-Pick-Up-Truck' slogan makes a ton of sense for Micro -- instead of competing with the likes of Tesla's Cybertruck , the company is carving out its own niche.

It's clear that Micro wants to break into the US market with the Spider, but America is a tough nut to crack.

It should be noted that in its current state, the Microlino Spider is a concept vehicle -- we don't have any information surrounding a potential release date, or any word on exact pricing and availability.

In any case, it's clear that Micro wants to break into the US market with the Spider, but America is a tough nut to crack. The car's unique golf cart aesthetic is sure to garner appeal, but urban street planning in the US context is entirely different from that of European cities, which poses an inherent challenge for the company.