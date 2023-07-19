Ever since electric vehicles (EV) saw widespread use, the issue of keeping them charged has been a prominent discussion point. While the public infrastructure for EV charging is developing worldwide, it's still unsatisfactory. Of course, drivers who have opted for fully electrical vehicles instead of hybrids are most impacted by this.

Home charging is the best solution to keep an EV functional throughout the day. This method is more cost-effective, reliable and convenient than using publicly available chargers. It's also the most preferred charging mode by far, which is why electric cars usually come with mobile charging cables.

This article will explain everything you need to know about charging your EV at home.

How does EV Charging at home work?

There are three ways to charge an EV at home: via standard outlets, high-powered outlets, or an EV charger. The first two methods require a mobile charging cable, commonly provided with the vehicle.

Charging your EV using a standard outlet is the most straightforward way. The only specialized gear you'll need will be the cable with a J1772 plug on one side and the standard plug on the other. These charging cables also have a transformer to regulate the output.

Setting up home charging with a standard outlet is easy but comes at the expense of sluggish charging speeds. U.S. home sockets have an output of 120 volts and 15 amperes, equating to about 1.8 kilowatts. This is at least four times slower than most regular chargers, not to mention the ultra-fast variants.

According to Tesla, one hour of charging via a standard outlet will provide enough power for up to three miles. In other words, getting your EV charged fully will likely take days. This inferior speed means charging through the common socket should be left for emergencies only and not used regularly.

High-powered outlets work on 240 volts and 15 or 20 amperes. This socket type is more common worldwide and often found in countries like the U.S. However, 120 volts is usually the primary socket type.

Depending on the amperage, a high-powered outlet can be faster than the standard one. With this charging mode, the time required could be counted in hours. But, it will still be quite slow, requiring your EV to be hooked up at least overnight, if not longer.

Finally, there's the superior method of using a dedicated EV charger. With these devices, your car can be ready to go in several hours, depending on the charger's power and the battery's depletion.

An EV charger features built-in cables, so you won't need any additional equipment to use it. Unsurprisingly, the specialized solution will boast superior charging speeds. For instance, the Enel X Way JuiceBox 48 offers up to nine times faster charging compared to standard level 1 chargers.

Installing a dedicated EV charger provides the most convenience. Let's look at how to get this device in your home.

How to install an electric car charger at home

Home EV chargers are relatively easy to install. However, this job will require the services of a licensed electrician, who will prove helpful in several ways.

Installing an EV charger warrants a permit, and the process must follow specific codes. A professional will know which regulations apply and how to follow them. Secondly, the charger might need additional security through wiring and breaker upgrades. Again, a certified electrician can evaluate load requirements and implement the appropriate solutions.

The installation shouldn't take longer than four or five hours. Of course, each job will be different, so the installation time will vary depending on particular circumstances.

Users could attempt to install the charging station themselves, but doing so isn't recommended. The process will include various safety precautions and must be done correctly to ensure the charger works as intended. Furthermore, the charger shouldn't affect the rest of the electric system. For all these reasons, professional installation is the best way to go.

How to install an EV charger at home without a garage

The garage will be the most common place to install an EV charger. The device can be placed near the breaker box, representing additional convenience. However, homes without a garage can also gain a charger without issues.

EV chargers can be installed in other locations like the exterior of the house, carport or driveway. Of course, the installation will require more wiring in this case, and the device will need weather protection. Enel X Way's JuiceBox chargers are weatherproof, dust-tight and feature a polycarbonate casing

Installing an outdoor charger will require you to get familiar with relevant regulations. In particular, charging stations might be allowed for installation only in specific locations. Laws concerning this will depend on your area.

How much does it cost to charge your electric car at home?

The cost of charging your electric car will depend on the price of electric power and the potential steps you can take to reduce those expenses. The vehicle type will also impact the price since different models use higher-capacity battery packs. The first step towards calculating the total cost of EV charging will be to learn the local rates.

Electricity costs can vary widely between countries and states. In the U.S., these rates can be twice as high in certain states compared to others. You can offset higher prices by charging the vehicle outside of peak hours. Energy costs may be lower during those periods, depending on the state. It's worth checking out because kWh prices can double during peak hours compared to non-peak hours in certain states.

When it comes to vehicle models, the differences can be considerable.

A Tesla Model 3 with a 60kWh battery may cost about $7 to charge fully, while the Ford F-150 Lightning will be twice as expensive due to its robust 131kWh battery.

The prices expressed here are for illustration purposes and will likely vary depending on the location.

Smart charging stations like the Enel X Way JuiceBox 40 or 48 may be helpful here since they can be programmed to follow the most cost-efficient charging schedule.

How much power will it use?

Power consumption will depend on how often you use your EV daily. Calculating the exact amount will be a task for each electric car owner. Still, we can look at some average values to better understand the estimated consumption.

An average driver in the U.S. traverses around 14,000 miles yearly, which means about 40 miles daily. Charging an EV for that distance will require approximately 13kWh. Weekly power consumption will be between 91 and 94kWh, while it may surpass 400kWh per month.

The EV model will impact these numbers since not all electric cars have the same kWh-per-mile ratio.

Do I need to charge my car every night?

Newer electric cars feature quality batteries that maintain good levels for several days. In most cases, charging won't be necessary every night unless you spend most of the day on the road.

With moderate use, your EV will need charging twice or thrice weekly. And if you don't use the car too extensively but still need to charge it more often, that will likely indicate that the battery isn't in optimal condition.

Make sure your EV never runs out of juice

Installing a home EV charging station will ensure your electrical car always has access to power. It's a convenient solution for all users who don't want to depend on the public grid. The one-time investment in an EV charger will prove more cost-effective than charging your vehicle elsewhere and will give you peace of mind.