The phone's already on sale in China and Europeans look set to pay more for their bendy Oppo.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip might already be on sale in the company's home country of China but international customers are still waiting for a global launch. We don't know for sure when that will happen, but a new leak might have confirmed how much buyers will have to pay.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the company's answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and it's only a matter of time before the phone goes on sale internationally. When it does, we can expect it to cost more than people in China already pay and, according to a new report, we'll only get one configuration to choose from as well.

An Appuals report cites its own sources as saying that the Oppo Find N2 Flip will sell for between €1100 and €1200 when it goes on sale on an unconfirmed date in the future. The phone will also come in two colours (Astral Black and Moonlit Purple) and only be available with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Beyond that, we'll reportedly get the same specifications as those in China. That means that a 6.8-inch internal AMOLED display will have a 1080 x 2520 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will be 3.26 inches and support a HD+ resolution and 60Hz - a less impressive stat, but fair considering how much time you're likely to spend looking at it.

Inside, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. Camera-wise, the main 50-megapixel offering will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide. Selfies will be handled by a 32-megapixel shooter.

Other notable specifications include the 44W SuperVOOC charging that should ensure owners won't be left hanging around while waiting for their phone.

As for when that international launch will happen, the current rumours have an unveiling taking place at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The event runs from 27 February through 2 March 2023.