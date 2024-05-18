The video doorbell camera market is certainly a crowded one, and there is no shortage of options for consumers to choose from. The newest video doorbell from Eufy, a subsidiary of Chinese electronics manufacturer Anker, sports dual cameras, 2K resolution, motion detection, color night vision, and a built-in rechargeable battery in the event you aren't hardwiring it to existing doorbell wiring in your home. While Anker found itself in hot water last year for misleading encryption practices, the company has promised to rectify these issues, and continues to focus on developing quality home security products under the Eufy brand. I spent some hands-on time with the E340, to see where it stacks up in the highly competitive space of home security and video doorbells.

The dual cameras are the star of the show

No more missing packages

With a launch price of $180, potential buyers will be curious what it is they're paying for here, as there are certainly cheaper video doorbells on the market. The Eufy E340 features a dual-camera setup, with the main camera streaming in 2K full HD resolution for a crystal-clear picture plus an additional camera pointed downwards to assist in keeping better track of packages. Eufy calls this feature "Delivery Guard," and honestly, it was by far my favorite feature on this new model. I mean, how many times have you seen someone approach your door, but the angle on your video doorbell won't let you see what they left, even if it was placed right at your door. For those who receive a lot of packages, or have had issues with package theft in the past, the dual-camera design makes a compelling case for the E340.

The dual-camera view on the E340, as seen in landscape mode.

Users choosing to utilize the dual cameras can choose between displaying the lower camera directly below the upper one, or as a picture-in-picture. Either way, the new Eufy model offers a dedicated view of the space right in front of your door. I also found that seeing that dedicated view every time I checked my front door helped remind me whenever I had packages I had forgotten to bring inside.

The new Eufy model offers a dedicated view of the space right in front of your door.

Some bulk required for the frills

But trust that it's worth it

I won't lie to you, my least favorite thing about the Eufy E340 is its appearance. It's big, bulky, blocky, and in my opinion, something of an eyesore. Other video doorbell brands offer more subtle designs, a wide variety of color choices, and slimmer profiles to help blend better at the entrance to your home. While this jumped out at me right out of the box, I could also see the appeal because of what that bulk has bought you. Aside from the dual cameras, which certainly elongate the body of the unit beyond Eufy's smaller, cheaper offerings, the E340 also offers a lighting system at the top and bottom of the doorbell.

Depending on usage, the battery could last as long as four months before needing a recharge.

Eufy bills this as the "industry's first dual-light system," which allows the doorbell to light the way at night with bright LEDs on both the top and bottom of its black rectangular box form factor. Lastly, the bulk of the E340 also allows for the rechargeable battery to fit inside. I love a home security product that offers both hardwired and battery-powered installation options. This versatility can help end users hang on to the product through different moves, regardless of whether their ability to hard-wire changes from home to home. Depending on usage, the battery could last as long as four months before needing a recharge. Recharging the battery is extremely straightforward, as it slides easily out of the body once removed from the wall, and then charges via a USB-C connection.

Software and the day-to-day experience

Like the other video doorbells, the Eufy E340 pairs with the company's own Eufy Security app. The app is where you'll see the live feed from your doorbell cam, watch saved clips, and control the setup and settings for the E340. If you have other Eufy home security products, you can of course manage them all seamlessly from the same app. While testing this model, it was my experience that the app would occasionally freeze for a second or two when trying to see the live view from the doorbell. This lag happened quite a few times for me, which was frustrating when trying to quickly see who was at the door, and I can only hope that it will be smoothed out in future updates to the software. Aside from that, I had no other issues using the Eufy Security app.

The E340 does not require any additional subscription in order to save your camera footage or clips.

One of the best features of the E340 is its ability to store video footage internally right on the device. This means no subscription is needed. I will say that again because you hear it so rarely these days. The E340 does not require any additional subscription in order to save your camera footage or clips. This model comes with 8GB of local storage, which Eufy says is enough for "90 days of video" based on "an average of recording 30 videos, each of 20 seconds in length, per day."

According to Eufy, the E340 features "human detection AI," "package detection AI," and "face recognition AI." I have a feeling if they could have said "AI" one more time, they would have. These functioned much like those features have on video doorbells for years, before the "AI" hype. The app will alert you to packages being dropped off or picked up, known faces, and can distinguish a human as opposed to other motion or animals. The E340 can also be controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, making it all the easier to integrate it into your "smart home" setup.

A solid video doorbell for existing Eufy users

If you're already in the ecosystem, it's a no-brainer

At a certain point, it's not worth having to navigate through different apps for all your home security cameras and locks, and with a premium price point, and a rough aesthetic, the E340 is not compelling enough on its own to warrant straying from your existing ecosystem. If your home is already using the Eufy ecosystem, or you don't own any other smart home security devices and are considering a first purchase, then the Eufy E340 could be a great video doorbell for your needs. Eufy does offer a wide variety of indoor and outdoor cameras, baby monitors, and smart locks, making them worth a look for a holistic solution to your home security.