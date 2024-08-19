Key Takeaways Price: PS5 is still a big investment with no price cuts in sight.

In the current console landscape, the PS5 is easily the current leader. Yes, the Switch has sold more units, but that console has been out for three years longer than the PS5 and is vastly underpowered in comparison. The Switch 2 could shake things up a little, but it's safe to say that the PS5 will remain the best place to play console games at the highest quality this generation. If a Pro model does come out like it is rumored to, then we feel confident declaring Sony the clear winner of the generation.

Now that the launch hype has settled and the stock of PS5s is stable, there's never been a better time to grab a PS5 if you haven't already. However, we can't say anyone and everyone should run out and buy a new console without at least thinking about a few factors first. As great as we think the PS5 is, there are some situations where you may not want to get one, or at least not right away. These are the most important questions you need to ask yourself before pulling the trigger on a PS5.

1 Price

Still a big investment

We're around four years past the launch of the PS5 and the system still costs just as much today as it did at launch. There are a few exceptions here and there, as well as bundles and used systems to consider, but this is unique compared to every prior generation. Usually, this is when consoles would get a price cut of around $100 to convince any holdouts to finally make the jump into the current generation, but that just isn't happening this time. There also doesn't appear to be any clear signs that it will in the near future. If you're considering a PS5 now, you will either need to accept paying full price or do some deal hunting and try your luck with a used model.

2 Physical or Digital

Disc or no disc

The PS5 has two distinct models to choose from: The normal console that reads discs and an all-digital model that has no disc drive. The model without a disc drive is a little cheaper, which might be tantalizing, but don't jump at that option right away. Without a disc drive you need to be sure you are comfortable with and able to buy all your games online. That means having a stable and fast internet connection, plus storage space to hold your games. You can always uninstall and reinstall them as needed, or upgrade your storage, but that can be annoying and expensive. Also, digital games can't be shared or purchased used. Digital sales are a thing, but you might end up spending more in the long run on games than if you were a bit more frugal and bought games used every now and then.

3 Games

Current and upcoming

The PS5 could be the most powerful console in existence, but it will only be a paperweight if there are no games on it you want to play. Make sure you check out the current library of games and make sure there are enough games you're interested in to justify the purchase. The PS5 already has a massive library, but pay special attention to the exclusive games that can't be played anywhere else. Also, don't just consider what's already out but what is announced for the future. A strong lineup of games throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025 will make sure you don't regret your purchase later on.

4 The Pro

Not official, but likely

Finally, we have to address the elephant in the room: The PS5 Pro. Technically, this is still just a rumor since Sony hasn't officially commented on the existence of a "Pro" model of the PS5. However, where there's smoke, there's fire and boy is there a lot of smoke. Based on the leaks and rumors, this mid-generation refresh will give a nice boost to ray-tracing, load times, and potentially frame rates on games that support it. Of course, that will all come at a cost that has yet to be determined. If you need to be at the cutting-edge or would feel burned buying a PS5 when a better model comes out a few months later, you may want to hold off making your decision until we get the full picture on the Pro. Either way, no game will be exclusive to the Pro so choosing to get a standard PS5 now won't exclude you from playing any games you are looking forward to.