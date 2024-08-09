Key Takeaways Google Maps: Efficient navigation with speed signage for unfamiliar places.

If you're anything like me and spend a lot of time in your car, I suspect you frequently use your phone for navigation and music. With thousands of compatible Android Auto apps out there, including ones that allow you to listen to audiobooks and podcasts , there are plenty of ways to pass some time on a road trip. I’ll take a look at my pick of the best to use for your next automotive journey.

1 Google Maps

Getting around using GPS

Google Maps See at Google Play Store

The clear and easy choice here is Google Maps. I know there are great alternatives such as Waze, which is a fine navigation app in its own right, but Google Maps always seems to get me to my destination faster.

Speed signage is a great addition to stop signs and traffic lights being shown on the map as you drive -- though be sure to verify any and all signs as you're driving, particularly if you find yourself on unfamiliar roads. Another plus is that you don't need to install another app to do the same thing as Google Maps is built right into Android. Additionally, you're assured regular updates since Google has so much invested in the success of Maps.

2 Deezer

Music on the go

Deezer See at Google Play Store

Yes, a music app that isn't Spotify, can you believe? Deezer has a good interface for driving. I find it manages to keep screen taps to a minimum and your eyes on the road. Deezer also does a good job at finding music and podcasts by voice only, which is what we really want to work well when we drive. There isn't much I can’t find on the Deezer app, but I'm not asking for much left of center as I mostly listen to '90s hip hop, some jazz and first-wave music. You won't find some exclusive podcasts only available on Spotify, but I can find most of what I enjoy, including The Deep House Cat Podcast.

3 SiriusXM

Live radio and talk

SiriusXM See at Google Play Store

SiriusXM is also worth mentioning if you have a subscription. The app has a good UX, and you're also greeted by two Howard Stern stations if that's your bag.

In addition, it's the only way in the US to listen to live Premier League Football on the Sirius FC station (okay, soccer in some parts of the world, including here in the US).

4 Audible

Books For your ears

Audible See at Google Play Store

Amazon has done a fantastic job with the Android Auto version of its audiobook app. The software is slick, runs very well and has an excellent user interface. I would advise you to buy any audiobooks you want to listen to before you start driving around.

I have listened to quite a few books on very long drives, and Audible is the best way to enjoy a novel or non-fiction book on the road. There is a two-tier subscription paywall to overcome, but it’s very much worth it if you regularly spend time in the car.

5 Fuelio

Manage your car costs

Fuelio See at Google Play Store

Prices at the pump, and car costs in general, have ballooned significantly in the last five years or so. Nobody likes to pay more than they need to, which is where Fuelio comes in.

Fuelio is designed to help you monitor your car's mileage, fuel consumption, and other expenses such as servicing. You can keep track of service records, fuel-ups, consumption rates, mileage, costs, and fuel prices. Plus, you can use Fuelio to plan your road trips and the app will tell you where you should be stopping along a given route.

Once attached to Android Auto, you can see where and when you should fill up the tank. Log that info into the app, and you're all set. Note that the Fuelio app works best with the Sygic GPS Navigation app.

You can be as detailed as you want, which is very handy if you're a small business owner and like to log car journeys. Or maybe you just like to track costs like I do.

6 Reminder

Forget me not

An often overlooked feature inside Android Auto is the Reminder app. It comes preinstalled on Android, so you won't have to go looking for it on the Google Play store.

As the name suggests, it's a simple note-taking app for your brain farts, of which I have many. You can play any notes and reminders back at a later date, allowing you to refresh yourself on any information you may have saved while driving.

It's very handy for saving information like the license plate of a car you saw involved in a traffic incident. Of course, you can also use it for things like grocery shopping lists and the like.

7 Scanner Radio

Emergency on Planet Earth

Scanner Radio See at Google Play Store

Scanner Radio allows you to listen to most police and emergency services radio. Whether there's a nearby wildfire, shooting, or any other emergency event, you will be alerted and given the option to listen in. There's even a handy feature that lets you set the number of active listeners to any given station before you are pinged. I live out in the country so any local news in real time is helpful, especially if it involves a wildfire.