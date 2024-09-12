This article is sponsored by ESR. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

When it comes to finding the perfect case for your iPhone 16, it’s important to find something that’s going to protect your new phone, but also suit your day-to-day needs. You want something that not only protects your device but also enhances its functionality. Enter ESR’s Stash Stand cases—a perfect blend of protection, convenience, and style.

Founded in 2009, ESR has quickly risen to become a leading name in mobile accessories, earning the trust of over 100 million users worldwide. As the number one brand for MagSafe accessories on Amazon as of June 2024, ESR is on a mission to make your tech life easier and more enjoyable.

So, why should you consider investing in a MagSafe case like the ESR Stash Stand? The answer lies in the seamless integration of convenience and innovation that MagSafe offers. MagSafe cases are not just about sticking to your phone magnetically; they open up a world of possibilities.

From snap-on wallets to wireless chargers that align perfectly every time, MagSafe enhances the functionality of your iPhone in ways you never imagined. And with ESR’s reputation for quality, you know you’re getting a product that not only works but works well.

But ESR didn’t stop there. They took it a step further with their award-winning Stash Stand by integrating a stand. Imagine watching your favorite shows, joining a video call, or following a recipe in the kitchen without having to prop up your phone against a random object. A built-in stand provides the perfect viewing angle, freeing up your hands and making your iPhone experience even more versatile.

ESR’s Stash Stand cases for the iPhone 16 offer more than just protection—they redefine how you use your phone daily. With MagSafe compatibility and a handy stand, this case is designed to make your life easier, whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

Protection wherever you go

When it comes to protecting your iPhone 16, ESR’s Stash Stand cases set a new standard. Every detail of these cases is meticulously designed to provide ultimate protection, giving you peace of mind no matter where life takes you. With rigorous testing that exceeds military-grade protection standards, ESR ensures your device is shielded from the unexpected.

At the forefront of this collection is the Cyber Tough case, a powerhouse of durability. Built with a robust 3-layer design, this case is engineered to withstand drops from an impressive height of up to 23 feet. The shock-absorbing Air Guard corners, along with a 1.2-mm raised screen edge and a 0.7-mm camera guard, offer comprehensive protection. Even the integrated stand plays a role in safeguarding your device, doubling as a protective barrier for your camera when folded.

For those who prefer a lighter option without compromising on safety, the Classic Hybrid and Cloud Soft cases are excellent choices. These cases can withstand drops of up to 11 feet, making them ideal for everyday use. The combination of sleek design and reliable protection means your iPhone 16 stays safe from bumps, scratches, and the occasional drop, while still looking stylish.

Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand

ESR Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand $20 at Amazon

The ESR Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand combines style, functionality, and protection. Designed with a focus on maintaining a sleek, slim profile, this case measures just 1.6 mm thick at the back, ensuring it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your iPhone 16. This ultra-thin design not only looks great but also enhances the MagSafe experience, offering faster charging speeds compared to other stand cases on the market.

The Classic Hybrid Case features ESR’s Stash Stand, which doubles as a camera guard. This innovative design means you can continue using your favorite MagSafe accessories, like power banks, wallets, or chargers, without interruption. Whether you’re video calling, streaming your favorite shows, gaming, or just browsing the web, the Stash Stand provides a sturdy and convenient solution.

The case combines shock-absorbing Air Guard corners with a 1.2-mm raised screen edge and a 0.7-mm raised camera guard to protect your iPhone 16 from drops up to 11 feet, exceeding military-grade standards threefold. Additionally, it features a powerful 1,500-g magnetic lock, more than twice as strong as what you’ll find in Apple cases, ensuring your phone and MagSafe accessories stay securely attached.

Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand

ESR Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand $24 at Amazon

The ESR Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand is just 2.1 mm thick, meaning this ultra-thin design not only enhances the aesthetics of your phone but also ensures faster MagSafe charging speeds, much like the Classic Hybrid Case.

Similarly, the Stash Stand easily flips out so you can continue to use your iPhone 16 whilst it’s charging, or make use of your favorite MagSafe accessories. When you’re done, simply flip it back, and it acts as your case’s camera guard once again.

In terms of protection, the Cloud Soft Case excels with its robust 5-layer structure that can withstand drops from heights of up to 11 feet. This means you can have peace of mind knowing your iPhone is safeguarded against the bumps and drops of everyday life. Additionally, the inner microfiber lining helps protect your device from scratches when you attach the case, ensuring your phone remains pristine.

Crafted from premium liquid silicone, this case offers an exceptionally soft touch that feels great in your hand. The material not only enhances grip but also adds a layer of durability. Plus, a pre-applied anti-static spray prevents dust from accumulating on the case, making it easier to clean and maintain its pristine appearance.

Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand

ESR Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand $27 at Amazon

The ESR Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand is engineered for those who demand the highest level of protection for their iPhone 16, without compromising on functionality or style. At the heart of this case's design is the innovative Stash Stand, which doubles as a camera guard.

But what truly sets the Cyber Tough Case apart is its groundbreaking 3-layer construction. This design includes a robust PC backing, a flexible TPE soft shell, and an inner PORON® lining, which together provide an astonishing 7x military-grade protection. This means the case can withstand drops from heights of up to 23 feet, offering unparalleled durability and peace of mind for even the most adventurous users. Whether you’re out in the wilderness or simply navigating the challenges of everyday life, the Cyber Tough Case ensures your iPhone 16 remains fully protected.

Armorite Screen Protector

ESR

Protect your iPhone 16's screen with ESR's Amorite Screen Protector. Featuring ultra-tough tempered glass that can withstand impacts of up to 100lbs, and the innovative UltraFit tray that ensures a perfect fit with automatic dust removal and electrostatic absorption, it's never been easier to apply a screen protector to your iPhone 16.

Enjoy unlimited MagSafe and ultimate protection with ESR

With ESR’s new range of Stash Stand cases, you can enjoy all the possibilities that MagSafe offers, with the added reassurance that your new iPhone 16 is protected.

Whether you’re watching a YouTube video, listening to music, or FaceTiming a friend, you can easily flip the Stash Stand out and go hands-free with one of ESR’s Stash Stand cases. You can also check out ESR's range of AirPods 4 cases, too, for added protection across your other Apple devices, like the Cyber FlickLock Case (HaloLock), or Orbit Hybrid Case (HaloLock).