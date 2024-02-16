There are a lot of smartphone accessory makers out there, especially on Amazon. ESR has made a name for itself recently by selling high-quality peripherals. The company has released a Qi2 car mount that can change your phone quickly while holding it safe and secure on your dashboard or vent.

While ESR's car mount is not the only fast-charging model on the market, it is more affordable than competing options that use Apple's MagSafe technology to keep your phone firmly in place. The inclusion of Qi2 support also means it can charge your handset just as quickly as a MagSafe mount.

At least, that's the pitch. I've put the ESR Qi2 Car Mount Charger through its paces to see if it lives up to the hype by replacing the Belkin mount I've relied on since I got my first MagSafe iPhone.

ESR Qi2 Car Mount Charger Recommended If you want a magnetic car mount that'll give your phone as much juice as possible in a short time, this is the one to buy. Attachment method Vent or adhesive Phone size Fits any phone Adjustable angle? Yes Charging speed 15W Pros Fast wireless charging

Strong magnet

Good value Cons Vent clip could be too thick for some cars

Price, specs, and availability

You can buy the ESR Qi2 Car Mount Charger right now for $36, making it substantially more affordable than MagSafe-compatible models like Mophie's $80 Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe. Even Belkin's Magnetic Car Vent Mount Pro, which supports MagSafe but doesn't offer inductive charging, will set you $40 when it's not on sale. Either way, you'll save a lot of money by going with ESR's newest accessory.

Performance

Goodbye MagSafe, I won't miss your price tag

Perhaps the most important aspect of a wireless car mount is how quickly it can your phone. With 15W Qi2 charging, you get equal speed to Apple's MagSafe technology but at a lower price. In my testing, I found that it was more than adequate for charging my phone quickly, and it was noticeably faster than the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Mount I was using before, which features 10W charging. Once Android phones with Qi2 support start arriving later this year, they too will be able to draw the full 15W of power ESR's mount offers.

The only drawback to the charging portion of the mount is that it doesn't come with a power brick in the box, so you'll need to plug it into your car's USB port (if it has one), or buy a DC adapter separately. Obviously, the lower price makes this not sting as much, but it still would be nice to see the device come with everything you need to use it instead of having to buy something else.

Another key aspect of a mount like the ESR Qi2 is the strength of its built-in magnet.

On the positive side, a USB-C to USB-C cable is included, and there's even a USB-C to USB-A adapter, since most cars don't have USB-C ports available.

Another key aspect of a mount like the ESR Qi2 is the strength of its built-in magnet. At some point, you will drive over a pothole, speed bump, or other obstacle, so a mount needs to hold your phone securely to ensure it doesn't fall off.

Fortunately, that's not an issue with the ESR Qi2 mount. In fact, I found its hold on my phone was almost too strong. You really need to tug to get the phone off the mount, so you'll never need to worry about your phone falling off. Even if you're going off-roading, your phone should stay securely in place.

If you're looking for a mount that makes it a little easier to retrieve your phone, the MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro from Belkin is a better option, as I've found that it offers a good hold that isn't quite as firm. If not, you'll love the secure grip offered by ESR's mount.

Between how firmly the magnet locks a phone in place, the adjustable mount, and fast charging, this has become my new daily car mount.

Outside the magnet, another key factor to consider is the part that mounts onto the vent. In this case, it's more adjustable than any I've used before. Not only does it clip firmly to the vent, but it has an extra arm that lets you change the height and angle of the mount instead of being limited to the angle of your vent.

Verdict: Less expensive doesn't mean lower quality

In the end, Apple accessories are expensive, so when you get a chance to snag a high-quality one for a bit less than the others, you'll want to jump on it. For $36, you'll have a hard time finding a better wireless charging car mount. Between how firmly the magnet locks a phone in place, the adjustable mount, and fast charging, this has become my new daily car mount.

Before you spend $60 or more on another model, definitely give this one a shot, because you might just find that you like it much better. I've decided to swap out the $60 Belkin model in favor of the ESR Qi2 mount, even though it costs half as much, which is really the ultimate praise I can offer.