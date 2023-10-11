ESR/ Pocket-lint ESR clear case for iPhone 15 $16 $24 Save $8 Offering a protective, MagSafe casing while still letting you enjoy the beautiful iPhone 15 colors, this ESR case is a great deal at only $16. $16 at Amazon

The new iPhone 15 comes in a range of beautiful colors, so let them shine without sacrificing your phone's protection. This ESR case promises both style and durability, along with MagSafe compatibility for only $16 this fall Prime Day.

Why should you get the ESR clear case for iPhone 15 this Prime Day?

After reading Pocket-lint's Britta O'Boyle's iPhone 15 review, I knew it was time for an upgrade. Opting for the beautiful "Frost Blue" color, I didn't want a case that either clashed with the hue or hid it, but I'm way too clumsy to go without a case. Clear, MagSafe, and promising not to yellow over time, the ESR case was the perfect option. I only wish I had waited a few days to snag the case for a mere $16.

So far, the case feels both sturdy enough to protect the edges around the phone's brilliant 6.1-inch screen and sleek enough to easily pocket in my front jeans pocket or purse. The magnet is also still strong enough to hold my magnetic cardholder without slipping.

Ultimately, if you bought or are thinking of buying an iPhone 15, this case has it all: Aesthetic, protection, and a Prime Day discount. Make sure to take advantage while the deal lasts.