Key Takeaways Disney+ has added ESPN+ content to its app.

Over 30,000 live sports a year will be available through the app.

ESPN’s flagship direct-to-consumer product is expected to launch on Disney+ in the Fall of 2025.

Hulu launched on Disney+ earlier this year, and now ESPN+ is following in its footsteps.

Disney has announced that a brand-new ESPN tile and hub is launching on Disney+ today. Disney+ subscribers who also pay for ESPN+ will be able to access tons of sports content from one app. That includes 30,000 live sporting events yearly from the NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.

"Earlier in the year, we made Hulu available in the Disney+ app, and now we’re doing the same for ESPN+. This gives our bundle subscribers one place to consume everything they love from all our brands," said Alisa Bown, President of Disney+, in a press release.

The real ESPN won't come until 2025

It will just be ESPN+ content on Disney+

Disney is planning to bring ESPN's live TV channel offerings to Disney+ next year. With the company saying this announcement "lays the groundwork for an expanded sports offering on Disney+ in the U.S. upon the launch of ESPN’s flagship direct-to-consumer product, expected in the Fall of 2025."

The other reason Disney is doing this is apparent. Yes, it's convenient for all of your content to be in one place, but Disney really just wants you to subscribe to its bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+.

If you're a bundle subscriber to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, you'll have access to over 30,000 live sporting events, more than 6,000 hours of ESPN's original content, such as its films and documentaries, and over 100 hours of studio shows, such as NFL Prime Time and College Game Day, right on Disney+. If you're a massive sports fan and also a massive Disney fan, this all sounds very enticing to have in one app.

If you're a standalone subscriber to Disney+, meaning you don't have ESPN+, you'll have access to a limited, curated selection of content under the ESPN hub on Disney+. This includes "The Simpsons Funday Football," an animated Monday Night Football game airing December 9th, five NBA games being played on Christmas Day, and day one coverage of the Australian Open next year.