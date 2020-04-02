Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

The Last of Us Part II has officially entered Winds of Winter territory.

Publisher Sony announced on 2 April that developer Naughty Dog has delayed the release of the game “until further notice” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Part II is supposed to be set five years after the events in 2013's The Last of Us. Naughty Dog announced the sequel title in 2016. It's obviously suffered a number of delays since then, as the most recent tentative release date was 29 May.

This entire saga with The Last of Us Part II actually reminds us of The Winds of Winter - the planned sixth novel in the fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. It was originally scheduled to launch in 2015, but as of this moment, it's been pushed back to 2021.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

In this case of The Last of Us Part II, Sony said the ongoing COVID-19 global crisis is "logistically" preventing the publisher from providing "the launch experience our players deserve". Naughty Dog also released a statement to confirmed it became "faced with the reality" that "due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction".

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

The two companies indicated the game is merely delayed, not cancelled, until they can solve logistic issues. “We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share,” Naughty Dog explained.

Sony has also delayed Iron Man VR, meaning other game releases are being affected by the pandemic as well.