Sony desvela algunos de los juegos que se incluirán en los nuevos niveles de PlayStation Plus

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.
(Pocket-lint) - Sony ha desvelado un primer vistazo a la lista de juegos que se incluirán en los nuevos niveles de su programa de suscripción a PlayStation Plus, que permite acceder a un catálogo de títulos.
La lista hasta el momento (y está sujeta a adiciones, aparentemente) cuenta con títulos de PS5, PS4, PS3 y PlayStation original, quedando por detallar los de PS2.
Hay muchos apartados en las diferentes listas, dado que Sony dice que algunos juegos clásicos serán remasterizados con un rendimiento mejorado y mejores resoluciones, mientras que otros podrían estar más cerca de la experiencia original.
Sony también ha confirmado que algunos juegos tendrán versiones de prueba para los miembros Premium o Deluxe, como Horizonte Oeste Prohibido y Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, de los que podrás probar dos horas y algunos más.
Puedes conocer todos los detalles de todo esto en la entrada del blog de Sony sobre el tema aquí.
Un buen detalle es la revelación de que los juegos originales de PlayStation y PSP permitirán a los usuarios crear estados de guardado y rebobinar sus partidas, algo muy útil para los títulos más antiguos, así como que cualquiera que haya comprado previamente un título de la lista tendrá acceso a él independientemente de su estado de suscripción, aparentemente.
En primer lugar, está la lista de juegos de PS4 y PS5:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | BendStudio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding y Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | LucidGames, PS5
- Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- GravityRush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- GravityRush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
- InfamousFirst Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- InfamousSecond Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | JapanStudio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remasterizado | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco2 Remasterizado | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel'sSpider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque ,PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon2 Remasterizado | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Lastof Us Remasterizado | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Lastof Us: Left Behind | NaughtyDog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- UnchartedThe Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog,PS4
- Uncharted4: A Thief's End | NaughtyDog, PS4
- Uncharted: El legado perdido | NaughtyDog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy MakesGames, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
A continuación, hay juegos clásicos no remasterizados:
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio ,Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | JapanStudio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | JapanStudio, Original PlayStation
- ¡Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio ,Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | BendStudio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai NamcoEntertainment Inc, PlayStation original
- WormsWorld Party | Team 17, PlayStation original
- WormsArmageddon | Team17, PlayStation original
Luego tenemos juegos clásicos que se actualizarán:
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio ,PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE , PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jakand Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | GearboxPublishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WBGames, PS4
Por último, la lista de juegos de PS3 que estarán disponibles exclusivamente a través de game streaming, donde los juegos anteriores estarán disponibles para su descarga:
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
- echochrome | JapanStudio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | JapanStudio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | JapanStudio, PS3
- Ico | JapanStudio, PS3
- Infamous: Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous2 | SuckerPunch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | SuckerPunch, PS3
- ¡LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | JapanStudio, PS3
- MotorStormApocalypse | EvolutionStudios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | EvolutionStudios, PS3
- Puppeteer | JapanStudio, PS3
- rain | JapanStudio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time | InsomniacGames, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank:Into the Nexus | InsomniacGames, PS3
- Resistance 3 | InsomniacGames, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | JapanStudio, PS3
- Cuando los vikingos atacan | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | CapcomCo., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3